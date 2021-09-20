Biting back against Covid: New eateries and bars to open in Hamilton

Craig Loveday, the owner of a new lounge bar called Ernest, reckons he will “take Hamilton nightlife by storm.”

In defiance of the Covid-19 gloom, a trio of new Hamilton bars and eateries are set to open in the city – in the process contributing to a 13-year low in vacancies in the central city.

The latest NAI Harcourts retail occupancy survey for Hamilton reveals that in the six months to June 2021 the vacancy rate in the CBD decreased from 8.3 per cent to 5.8 per cent – representing an uptake of some 1963sq m of retail space.

“Prime grade” real estate shifted from a 7.4 per cent vacancy rate to 5.8 per cent – the lowest it’s been since 2008.

One of the new businesses is a late night lounge bar that will, from October 14, take up residence in the premises of some of the city’s best-loved venues at 30 Alexandra St.

Previously the home of Lady Hamilton, Shakes Nightclub and Altitude, the lounge bar named Ernest would, according to owner Craig Loveday, would “take Hamilton nightlife by storm.”

Loveday, who has operated numerous hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Australia, said he was impressed that in spite of the current staffing crisis facing hospitality industry around the country he had received “so many outstanding applications of people who are excited to be a part of a new concept”.

One was from head chef Haedyn Woollaston who says he was “looking forward to sharing his own interpretation of what bar bites and good food can mean in late night dining.”

Meanwhile, around the corner in Collingwood St, another bar and live music venue called Last Place is due to open in a matter of days.

That venture is a joint initiative by Mat Pedley, who also helms Hamilton eatery Mr Pickles, and Alex Williams from the popular cocktail bar Wonder Horse.

“I think that venue is quite a different vibe for the city,” Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said.

“The windows are all covered up with brown paper at the moment, so you can’t really see what’s happening inside, but it feels a bit like cocktail bar-meets-garage bar. It’s got quite a San Francisco-style feel to it.”

The other new business is Pappadomz, which will expand from its current location in Te Rapa into a space adjoining the Movenpick ice cream bar in Victoria St.

“Even though these projects were under way well before the lockdown, to have these three new initiatives push through with their plans to open regardless is really impressive,” Williams said.

“The hospitality industry has been hit so hard, and it’s amazing that these businesses have come in and still want to open up in Hamilton. It’s really heartening, and I think it’s a trend that’s going to continue.

“It’s businesses like these that are contributing to giving Hamilton much more of a cool look. There is definitely a richer tapestry that’s being woven in the hospitality and retail sector here.”

Williams’ words were echoed by the NAI Harcourts report authored by Mike Neale, Kara Gerrand, Brad Martin and Zoltan Moricz.

“Although the New Zealand pandemic response has provided an outcome significantly more positive than forecasted, the crystal ball for H2 2021 is murky, especially given the latest Delta outbreak. Developers and occupiers alike are behaving with cautious optimism in the face of this,” they wrote.

“The types of retailers that have taken new space in the first half of 2021 emulate the Hamilton of the future. New occupiers such as diverse eateries and services for the local population are making the CBD a niche retail destination that is both walkable and vibrant.

“Intensified housing development such as apartments and terraced housing are continuing to bring customers into proximity, which will support new businesses.”