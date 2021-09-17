High school placed in lockdown after youths armed with knives wander onto grounds

Fraser High School in Hamilton went into lockdown after two youths armed with knives walked into the school grounds.

The school’s principal Virginia Crawford, the executive team, and other staff investigated the reports, whilst simultaneously, Crawford called 111, and was instructed to lockdown the school.

The youths ran off prior to the police’s arrival and no arrests were made.

In an email sent to parents and caregivers, Crawford explained that the situation had been dealt with swiftly.

“Once the police cleared the school and the surrounding area for safety, the school came out of lockdown.

“I wish to highly commend our staff who assisted in the initial sweep of the school, and getting students quickly to safety.

“I wish to also thank the prompt and efficient response of the police, and our students who responded safely to the lockdown.”