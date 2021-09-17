Covid-19: 'Too many unknowns' in delivery driver's movements - Wiles

Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles reckons there are too many unknowns about an infectious truck driver's movements and activities for the Waikato and Bay of Plenty communities to rest easy.

Foodstuffs has confirmed a delivery driver visited a number of their stores across Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

Three new locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health list on Friday morning, all in Tauranga after the Auckland truck driver, who later tested positive for Covid-19, drove there for work.

“It depends on how infectious he was. Was he wearing a mask everywhere he went? Was everybody else wearing a mask? Was he vaccinated? Was everyone else vaccinated?”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Truck driver who left Auckland border for work tests positive

* Covid-19: What you need to know about mask wearing in alert level 2

* District councillor in region with worst vaccination rates spreads Covid-19 vaccine misinformation



Wiles said it was a given that food and other items needed to get out of Auckland to other parts of the country and vice versa, however every precaution needed to be taken that drivers were not delivering the virus along with their wares.

The situation was also a perfect illustration of why the rest of the country outside of Auckland should not be pushed down to Alert Level 1.

“You can't have it both ways. You can’t have most of the country being open while there is an active outbreak elsewhere.

“There’s always a risk. And it's all about balancing that risk. As long as everyone does their part to reduce the risk - everyone wears a mask, everyone keeps track of their movements - then the risk reduces.

“And that's the lesson. It's everyone's job to keep everyone safe.”