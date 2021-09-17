A clean victory: 'Mesmerising' soapy video wins $20,000 National Contemporary Art Award

Auckland artist Caryline Boreham​ has won the prestigious $20,000 National Contemporary Art Award for 2021 with a “mesmerising” video work entitled Palmolive.

Unlike other years, when the sometimes-controversial award gets announced at a gala ceremony, this year’s event was a quiet affair preceded by little fanfare.

Announcing the award at Waikato Museum on Friday, judge Karl Chitham said he was impressed by the “captivating” work.

“The title conjures up notions of cleanliness, sanitisation and order – making our surroundings safe and keeping our loved ones healthy.

“The artist has chosen to document these everyday tasks in a way that makes them feel simultaneously magical, meditative and unrelenting.”

The work was chosen through a blind-judging process from 38 finalists, all of which are now on display at the museum until November 28.

Chitham, the director of The Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt, said selecting prize-winners from the finalists was a difficult decision.

“The quality of works here is incredibly high. This is the most difficult judging process I’ve been through.”

Celebrating its 21st birthday this year following a cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the award attracted entries from around New Zealand and overseas.

Leading law firm Tompkins Wake nationally-renowned architects Chow:Hill have been co-sponsors since 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The win came as a shock to Boreham who is currently unable to visit the exhibition due to the ongoing Alert Level 4 lockdown in Auckland.

“I’m stunned. This is such a surprise!” Boreham reportedly told organisers via phone.

“I’m actually speechless.”

In her artist’s statement submitted with the work, Boreham stated, “Home is the setting for the most intimate, celebratory, ritualistic and also unresolved, mundane and repetitive parts of our lives. Palmolive is a recreation of one of these moments.”

The award has a rich history of intriguing and quirky artworks being selected for inclusion - or even winning the competition.

In 2014 it was Wellington artist Deanna Dowling's work Tell Someone if Something Happens - a shelf with a fluorescent tube delicately perched on its edge - that took top honours.

A cream-coloured bus shelter created by Auckland artists Michael Parr and Blaine Western won the 2012 competition.

And in 2009 fellow Auckland artist Dane Mitchell took out the award for his piece Collateral: packaging from other award entries that he instructed gallery staff to throw together as his exhibit.

This year’s runner-up and winner of the $5000 Hugo Charitable Trust Award was Brett a’Court for Rua Kēnana and Pinepine Te Rika’s descent from Mt Maungapōhatu, and oil on prepared woollen blanket with canvas support.

There were also two $1000 merit awards given to D Milton Browne for Gaze, a black and white photograph; and John Guy Johnston for The Art of Value, an acrylic paint and wax pastel on “unstretched pinstripe suit material” with bulldog clips.

A people’s choice award, sponsored by the family of the late Campbell Smith, will be presented to the winner of the most votes by visitors to the museum just before the exhibition closes in November.