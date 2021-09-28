Matamata-Piako District Council has no 'faith' in Government's water reforms

The Matamata-Piako District Council has a number of concerns with the three waters proposal.

A rural Waikato council with no “faith” in the three waters entities proposal is assuring the community its concerns will be taken to Government.

The Matamata-Piako District Council said the proposed governance model, which would see a tiered structure established, gives councils little influence.

District mayor Ash Tanner said council needs to be able to promote the best outcomes for the community but council has no confidence its concerns will be heard.

The cost of delivering drinking water, wastewater and stormwater are expected to increase significantly, so the Government’s proposal – to amalgamate the water services of 67 councils nationally into four regional entities – hopes to save households thousands of dollars a year in water bills.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the areas were based on scale and population size – not necessarily geography, which explains why the third entity encompasses areas of both the North and South islands.

Matamata-Piako’s water services will be combined with 21 other councils from the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and the top of the central North Island.

“Sure, the proposal says we’ll still technically own the water assets but without the ability to influence, without the ability to hold the board to account, we have no teeth,” Tanner says..

“What good is owning an asset if you have no say over how it is managed?”

The reforms are at this stage voluntary, and several mayors and councils have voiced concern about turning over control of their water infrastructure to new entities.

With challenges ahead for the three waters services, council has been asked for feedback on the preferred model. Council must either “opt in or opt out” of the reform in December this year, but before then council must provide feedback on the proposed model.

Councils currently own their own pipes and water providers – they’ll have to merge these into the new water entities if they choose to be included in the reforms.

The Matamata-Piako District Council has been reviewing the proposal in a number of workshops and elected members have now reached a common view.

“The community can be sure that we’ll make our views clear to Government,” Tanner said.

“We just don’t think the modelling is realistic. We don’t have faith in the new entities – or anyone in fact – achieving what the Government says they will within the time frames provided.

“They’re too tight,” Tanner said. “We're not only dealing with a rushed three waters process but there are a number of other reforms also happening.”

He said it was unreasonable for Government to expect councils to consider the implications and detail of these reforms at once.

“They’re talking about major decisions, and that’s not something we think should be rushed.”

Over the years, council has taken advantage of commercial opportunities to anchor large industries in the district. Councillors are concerned about what would happen if Matamata-Piako wasn’t directly involved in initiatives like this.

“We have serious doubts that a large regional entity would work alongside the likes of Ingham, Greenlea, Fonterra or Silver Fern Farms, to see major business opportunities established in our district,” Tanner said.

After October 1 it will be up to Government to assess the feedback from councils and decide how it will progress. While there is a lot of community interest in the reforms, the process is being led by Government and councils will have to wait for further information from Government on what happens next, including how and when councils should engage with their communities.