Residents want new trees after historic phoneix palms removed

There phoenix palms on Tamihana St in Matamata were removed last year after health and safety concerns.

When Kevin Stanley heard the phoenix palms in Matamata would be replaced, he breathed a sigh of relief.

But when the news came in early September, indicating the majority of residents on Tamihana St preferred empty berms, he wondered what will become of the place he’s called home for 60 years.

In October last year, 19 phoenix palms were cut down on Tamihana St after a petition was presented to council.

The Matamata-Piako District Council agreed to consult with residents and each of the 46 homeowners were sent letters asking for their opinion: replace the palms with natives, not replace them or suggest something else entirely.

Twenty-two of the 46 residents responded and of those, 13 didn’t want any trees.

That’s only 28 per cent of residents who didn’t want any trees replanted, Stanley said.

“That’s not the majority,” he told Stuff.

“Surveys of this kind are dangerous and can be interpreted to have many outcomes that are often influenced by the questions asked.”

Meanwhile, Tamihana St resident Catherine O’Callaghan signed a separate petition that circulated the street which received over 40 signatories of people wanting to see replanting.

She never heard back about the petition, and in the end, it was decided the berms would remain empty.

Previously, council agreed to remove the phoenix palms on the basis that they would be replaced with suitable feature trees. While it was against its tree strategy, it was noted the trees were problematic.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The berms on Tamihana Street in Matamata are empty after some residents called on the removal of phoenix palms and empty berms.

Stanley, who lived on Tamihana St about 15 years ago, before moving around the corner to Burwood St, initially opposed the culling of the palms – but agreed they could be removed, as long as they were replaced.

He’s now asking council to uphold its decision.

Any detrimental effects of felling the trees could have be mitigated by the planting of well-established trees in their place, Stanley said.

“It was a fair compromise, but they cut them down and left it as it is,” he told Stuff.

“This kind of ad hoc decision-making is not consistent with good governance, builds mistrust with your constituents and has compromised our right to transparent process.”

Councillors have the power to change policy and should amend the rules not break them if they feel the trees aren’t appropriate in Tamihana St, he added.

MARK TAYLOR Some residents loved them, others just wanted them to go.

The fate of the phoenix palms gained significant interest in the community – they became a feature of the landscape but were also linked to nesting pigeons and dangerous palms.

According to a February 2020 council agenda, removing mature trees without replacing them with large specimens can “create a barren landscape which may also attract criticism.” Council recommended that if the palms were removed, they be replaced as soon as practicable.

Stanley is asking elected members to “look past the isolated issues and find a balanced resolution.”

“This isn’t about accountability, it’s about what can become of our community with the wrong or right decisions.

“There have been some short-sighted decisions. Our representatives need to recognise that the decisions they make have an impact on the community forever.”

This council, Stanley said, can’t justify revoking rules for some and demand compliance from others.

Council’s Chief Executive Don McLeod said all residents had the same opportunity to give feedback on the plan and councillors can only make decisions based on the feedback they receive.

“Council considered the responses... and made the decision that they believe reflected the majority view of the people who would be most affected by the decision,” McLeod said.

“Trees are often a divisive issue, and councillors knew in making this decision that some people would be pleased and others would be disappointed. Unfortunately, we can’t please everyone.”

While there were early discussions about the removal of the trees, McLeod added, and the assumption that they would be replanted, council decided to consult with Tamihana st residents. only. It was also raised that some residents may prefer to have no trees at all.

Council has no additional plans to re-consult with the wider community or replant, at this stage.