One trapped after 'B-train' truck rolls, blocks state highway near Otorohanga

The truck crash happened at 7.45am in Tihiroa, in the South Waikato area.

One person has been seriously injured after a large truck rolled in the South Waikato, partially blocking State Highway 39.

The crash involving the ‘B-train’ truck happened near Kawhia Rd in Tihiroa, Otorohanga, at 7.45am on Saturday.

Details remain sketchy, however the injured person was understood trapped by his legs. A Fire and Emergency NZ heavy rescue unit was scrambled from Hamilton to assist the Otorohanga-based crews already at the scene.

The trapped man has been extricated and has been taken to Waikato Hospital by St John ambulance with serious injuries.

As of 10.20am the road was still closed to traffic near the crash site.