Prospect of Raro holiday helps lead hundreds to mass vaccination event

Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell was on hand to oversee the mass vaccination event at the Hopuhopu Sports Grounds near Ngāruawahia.

If protecting friends and whānau from the threat of suffering and possible death was not enough of an incentive, the chance to win a free trip to Rarotonga has proved a good motivation to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Māori King Tuheitia opened the drive-through vaccination centre at the Hopuhopu Sports Grounds near Ngāruawahia at 9.30am on Saturday, and by early afternoon about 240 people had rolled up to receive their shots at the day-long event.

For most, it was their first shot.

Hauraki-Waikato MP and Government minister Nanaia Mahuta was also on hand for part of the day to oversee what may prove to be a potentially life-saving endeavour.

“It’s definitely been a worthwhile effort,” Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell said.

READ MORE:

* Covid freedom relies on Waikato youth

* Rangatahi vaccine campaign to launch as Govt feels sting of low Māori vaccination rates

* Waikato's biggest vaccination centre at Te Awa mall to deliver up to 1000 doses a day



“We have had a steady flow of people coming through all day. It’s been good to have local people front-facing the vaccination effort, because we want to do everything we can to make sure our people are protected.”

As well as the potential reward of Rarotongan holiday, other benefits were on offer. Everyone who came through received a $20 MTA fuel voucher and a face-mask on entry, and the 70-strong army of volunteers also handed out spot prizes.

There are conditions for being eligible for the Raro trip, worth about $8000: One is that those being vaccinated for the first time return for their second jab at a follow-up event on October 30.

An inter-marae competition had also been incorporated into the vaccination effort. The highest number of people who get vaccinated from each hapū will earn their marae a barbecue trailer.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A steady stream of cars came through throughout the day at the drive-through vaccination centre at the Hopuhopu Sports Grounds.

“We have worked alongside our partner providers, the Ngā Miro Charitable Trust and the Waahi Whaanui Trust to get this today,” Flavell said.

“It’s been a great day and a great effort by all the nurses and the volunteers.”