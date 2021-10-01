Hamilton City Council's elected wing froth over three waters reform

Hamilton City Council wants the Government to work collaboratively with it on its three waters reform (file photo).

A proposed radical overhaul of the country’s water services has fractured the Hamilton City Council, with a move to oppose the reform narrowly voted down.

A meeting to formalise the council’s stance on the three waters reform, and provide written feedback to the Government, served to highlight elected members’ growing unease with the reform process and perceived “information gaps”.

Elected members expressed concern at the prospect of a super entity taking over the management of Hamilton’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and lamented the Government’s unwillingness to consider alternative models of ownership and governance.

Thursday’s meeting, however, also underlined a growing divide among the council’s elected wing, with the 7-hour fixture peppered with allegations of ad hoc decision-making and political negligence.

READ MORE:

* Battlelines drawn in water stoush, but deputy mayor's campaign may precede run for top job

* Hamilton mayor urges colleagues to look deeper into waters reforms process

* Hamilton politicians push back against swift flow of water reforms



Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ repeatedly said councillors are not far apart in their concerns over the proposed waters reform, adding the Government initiative has been “hugely poorly explained.”

Yet Southgate’s comments only appeared to energise those who wanted the council to take a more hard-line approach to the reform.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says the Government's three waters reform has been "hugely poorly explained" (file photo).

A call by deputy mayor Geoff Taylor​ for the Government to halt its waters reform and go back to the drawing board was narrowly defeated seven votes to six. Backing Taylor were councillors Mark Bunting, Ewan Wilson, Angela O’Leary, Mark Donovan and Kesh Naidoo-Rauf.​

The Government has argued failings across the water services sector – such as lead contamination in drinking water, burst sewer pipes, no-swim notices at beaches, and regular boil-water notices – reflect a system in crisis.

Southgate said she rejects Taylor’s view that “blanket opposition [to the reform] is the only way to stand up for the community”.

Stuff Hamilton City Council has given the Government formal feedback on its three waters reform following a seven-hour meeting (file photo).

“I’m mayor of this city, and it’s my job, it’s the job for all of us in fact, to fight for what we think is best for Hamilton.

“We can be insipid bystanders, complaining from the sidelines that we don’t like it, or we can make our voice very strongly heard.”

In reply, Taylor said the community wants to retain control of Hamilton’s water assets, rather than have them managed by “a faceless board of strangers in some other town”.

There is no guarantee the Government will consult with the public at some future point over the reform.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff City councillor Ewan Wilson, left, clashed frequently with Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate during Thursday's debate on the three waters reform. Wilson held a roadside protest against the reform in September alongside deputy mayor Geoff Taylor (centre) and councillor Mark Bunting (file photo).

“This is the day when we can make a stand and demand a rethink.

“Delay the reforms, go back to the drawing board. We don’t support your proposal. If you don’t back off we’re going to opt out.”

In a similar vein, Wilson accused Southgate of making decisions “on the fly” and described the proposed three waters reform as one of the most dangerous proposals to be put in front of city councillors.

Wilson said the fact Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta spoke to elected members via audio-visual link up about the reforms a day out from them formalising their stance “smells of desperation to me”.

Christel Yardley/STUFF Public feedback on the waters reform has revealed a level of "misunderstanding, fearmongering, myths and rumours", says councillor Maxine van Oosten (file photo).

Bunting said he agreed on the need to reform the country’s water services but opposes the notion of four super entities managing the sector. Feedback from Hamilton residents indicates strong public opposition to the process.

“They started shaking their heads. Now they’re shaking their fists,” he said.

Councillor Maxine Van Oosten​ said she has read public comments on the reform. Some of the feedback, however, is based on “misunderstanding, fearmongering, myths and rumours”. Aspects of the feedback also appear to be politically motivated.

Stuff Councillor Sarah Thomson says Hamilton faces a "massive" funding gap when it comes to future investment in water services (file photo).

Several areas of concern have been identified with the reforms. It is elected members’ role to provide scrutiny and also come up with credible solutions and suggestions, van Oosten said.

Councillor Sarah Thomson​ observed the city council has done a good job maintaining Hamilton’s water services but major challenges loom. A lack of housing is one of the biggest challenges facing the city. Building more houses will require further investment in water-related infrastructure.

“The funding gap between what we can do right now, and what we must do to respond to these challenges, is massive. We’ve already got $400 million worth of investment in three waters unfunded in our long-term plan,” Thomson said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff City councillor Rob Pascoe says attempts to delay the three waters reform won't solve the issues facing the sector (file photo).

“Even with full control over where we decide to invest, and what we decide to prioritise, we can’t afford to do all of that.”

Councillor Rob Pascoe​ said the council should work collaboratively with the Government to come up with a water services model that works best for Hamilton.

Attempts to delay the three waters reform will not solve the issues facing the sector, he said.

In a statement, Mahuta said feedback from councils will inform a final report. Cabinet will then consider the next steps, including a process for public consultation.