Clues to missing family's survival were always there

They seemed like red herrings at the time, but there were a handful of indications the fate of Thomas Phillips and his children was not as grim as many expected.

As the increasingly desperate search for the missing man and the three youngsters dragged on in and around the tiny coastal King Country settlement of Marokopa last month, most began to suspect they had been swept out to sea by a rogue wave – or that some form of even more sinister fate had befallen them.

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday it was revealed that had not been the case at all. Phillips and Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5, had, for 17 days, been camping out in the bush about 15 kilometres south of where they were last seen.

Stuff Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their disappearance and subsequent reappearance. Inset, left to right: Thomas Phillips, 34; Jayda Jin, 8; Ember Phillips, 5; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6.

One major clue was revealed on the afternoon of September 17, about six days since they were last seen, when the police asked the public for information about a couple of bikes.

READ MORE:

* Three missing Waikato children reunited with family after '17 days of hell'

* The Marokopa mystery: What we still don't know about the Phillips family's disappearance and survival

* Mother of missing children in Marokopa thanks searchers and support crews



“Police, as part of the Op Marokopa enquiry phase, are looking to account for any vehicles Tom Phillips has owned in recent times,” Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said in a statement sent to media.

NZ POLICE During the search for Thomas Phillips and his three children the police asked for information on where two motorbikes believed to have been owned by the missing man Thomas Phillips are. One is a 2019 Honda CRF50, similar to this one.

“We have information to suggest he has owned two motorcycles, a 2004 Honda XR400 and a 2019 Honda CRF50.

“Police would now like to account for their whereabouts.”

Loughrin downplayed any suggestion the bikes were integral to their investigation – and it appears they were not, at that time, being treated as such.

“We appreciate this specific appeal for information may lead to speculation the motorcycles could be involved in some way,” he continued in the statement.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin, pictured during the search at Marokopa and Kiritehere for Thomas Phillips, 34, and his three young children: Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5.

“This is not the case, however police need to ensure we explore this line of enquiry and want to hear from anyone who might have seen them or know where they are.”

A day later a follow-up release declared they had found the XR400, however the smaller CRF50 was still unaccounted for.

Bikes – and not necessarily the ones the police were searching for – now appear, possibly, to have been extremely pertinent factors.

NZ POLICE A 2004 Honda XR400 also owned by Phillips was also sought by police. It was later accounted for and deemed not to be connected to their investigations.

According to the police, Phillips and the children were, apparently, seen on a “bike” about 5.30am on Wednesday in Mangatoa Rd, about 5km from the family farm.

Police dispatched a plane to scour the area but saw nothing further until Phillips “walked through the door” at the family farm on Thursday.

It’s extremely unlikely the bike spotted by the witness was the tiny CRF50, unless Phillips was riding and the children were stacked on each other’s shoulders. A quad bike is the more obvious answer, however the police have issued scant details on the sighting and the family are – until this point, at least – not talking.

As well as the sketchy details, the sighting also begs the question: If it was Phillips and the children who were seen, what were they doing on the bike at that hour of the morning?

Either way, 15 kilometres would be a gruelling hike for young children, so the obvious solution would be for Phillips to use a bike to get them to the camp site.

There was other information that suggested the family had disappeared inland, as opposed to out at sea. As those who knew him pointed out in the early days of the search, Phillips was an experienced bushman and a keen pig hunter and whitebaiter. The circumstances suggest he was skilled enough to set up the camp before transporting the children there.

None of this explains the mystery of why his ute was left below the tideline on Kiritehere Beach – particularly on a weekend of such wild weather and high seas. Was it intentional, or the result of absent-mindedness on Phillips’ part?

That aspect remains, for now, in the realm of speculation.

In subsequent interviews and press statements Loughrin’s own language indicated he and his colleagues were keeping very open minds about what may have become of the missing family – and, evidently, being lost to the seas was by no means being viewed as the foregone conclusion.

“We are considering all scenarios that could have occurred over the weekend [they went missing],” he said on September 24.

“In any inquiry like this where we have missing people, bank inquiries are logically one of the focuses of the investigating team that are working out of Te Awamutu at the moment.”