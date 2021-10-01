Postscript: Hamilton Book Month resumes following lockdown interruption

Author and playwright Lynda Chanwai-Earle is among the speakers at the Meteor Theatre/Browsers literary salon event on October 17.

Anyone who has ever got halfway through reading a book only to have it misappropriated by a family member, recalled by the library, or simply lost will be able to relate to the organisers of Hamilton Book Month.

There were still nine literature-related events to go when the Covid-19 lockdown in mid-August interrupted the narrative.

And while it is not known whether all the remaining chapters can be told, Hamilton Book Month co-director Gail Pittaway and her colleagues have been doing their best to rewrite the schedule.

“Unfortunately some of our authors are still in Auckland, so we are waiting for their availability,” she said.

“Local authors can showcase their publications and safely mingle now we are in level 2. Spacing will be observed, and all mandatory protocols with masks, signing in, and hand sanitiser at events.”

Compered by Wintec communication and media programme co-ordinator Cate Prestidge, the popular local authors event, which is also free, would take place on Saturday, October 16 in Wintec’s Event Room 1.

Waikato-based writers of thrillers, memoirs, paranormal and contemporary romances, historical fiction, children’s picture books, crime novels, young adult books, dystopian tales, poetry, science fiction and other genres would talk about their books and their publishing journey before selling and signing their works.

Pittaway said she suspected some would have used the lockdown downtime to write in seclusion. The fruits of these envisaged labours could be shared at a free open mic event on Friday, October 8 at The Long Room in Wintec House.

Speculative fiction and poetry workshops will be held on 17 and 30 October with authors Gary Nelson and Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod respectively. Those keen on attending can register via hamiltonbookmonth.com for the sessions, which cost $25 each.

The Meteor Theatre/Browsers literary salon series would continue on Sunday, October 17, with scribes Paula Morris, Lynda Chanwai-Earle and Alice Te Punga Somerville exploring the concept of home and alienation through poetry, novels, essays, plays and non-fiction.

Tickets include drink and canapés with a special deal to see Chanwai-Earle’s one-woman show Ka Shue - Letters Home the following day.

Depending on the duration of the current Auckland lockdowns, other highly-anticipated events such as a memoir-writing workshop with acclaimed author Witi Ihimaera, and an event with wine writers Michael Cooper, Joelle Thomson, Bob Campbell and Yvonne Lorkin will also be rescheduled.