Taupō Motorsport Park could sell for almost $10m, join Keltic stable

The Taupō Motorsport Park, alongside the Taupō Racing Club's horse racing track on the corner of Broadlands Road and Centennial Drive looks set to sell for just under $10m.

Motorsport magnate and Hampton Downs owner Tony Quinn may soon add the Taupō Motorsport Park to his portfolio of Australasian assets.

On October 9 the park, also known as the Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, entered binding, conditional agreements for the sale of the company’s assets, business and freehold land to the self-made millionaire and owner of Keltic Motorsport.

Quinn built Highlands Motorsport Park in Central Otago in 2012, purchased Hampton Downs in Waikato in 2015 and also has motorsport interests in Australia.

Quinn-controlled entities have made a $9.8m offer for the Taupō site – which will go to a shareholder vote within the next fortnight.

The park includes training facilities, a business area with 13 first floor corporate suites and second floor race control, and a corporate and catering complex.

It was completed in 2006 for $13m, with the Labour government of the day contributing $2m over three years from a regional initiative fund, to enable it to host large international events.

According to a securities exchange announcement on Saturday, the park’s directors unanimously recommend shareholders approve Keltic’s $9.8m offer – an increase on the group’s previous $7.1m offer, which shareholders rejected at the annual meeting in late July.

Chris Marshall/Stuff The Labour government invested $2 million in 2006 into the $13m motorsport park in Taupō to help ensure it could stage large international events.

Keltic’s latest offer includes an additional $1.6m in cash and Keltic assuming $1.16m in liabilities, though under the new agreement the park would settle those liabilities on the completion of the sale.

Keltic has also agreed to help settle a long-running dispute between the park and Taupō Car Club, which was heading for arbitration.

Geoff Ridder/Supplied Action from the 2021 Historic GP at Taupō's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park.

Car club president Terry O’Brien said the club had asked for $450,000 as a condition of its consent to the sale “because that’s the sort of money we have lost” through not being able to hold events at the track.

The club owns about 5.5 per cent of the 6.4 million shares in the park and – before the track was built – handed over buildings, assets and contracts on the condition it received an annual fee and could hold a specified number of race events each year free of charge.

The agreement became so strained, with claim and counterclaim, that there have been no club events at the track for three years.

Jim Lester/Twin Camera Photograph The start of the Taupō Historic GP in January 2018 race at the Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park.

Legal discussions have been paused, said O’Brien.

The sale was the “best thing that could ever happen to the car club and to Taupō and to motorsport in New Zealand because the people that are running it now – their business plan is completely wrong.”.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park could be about to join Hampton Downs as part of Keltic Motorsport Ltd.

He conceded Covid-19 hadn’t helped the park’s financial situation.

Under the new Keltic offer, the car club would get the same deal to race for free.

Taupō Motorsport Park was approached for comment on the sale but referred Stuff to stock exchange announcements and said no comment would be made until after the shareholder decision.

Stuff has previously reported park director grievances with the car club, including that club members had been confrontational, allowed other clubs to use free track days, and interfered with park-run events.

When the Taupō park was constructed, the $2m in government funds were conditional on it securing an international event, and earmarked primarily for a pit lane complex, media and corporate facilities.

Significant funds were also received from the Taupō District Council and a group of private investors.

The new 3.5km circuit upgraded the car club’s old 1.4km track, taking it to an international layout, enough for the park to call itself the “the country’s only Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Grade 2 rated motorsport circuit.

It was one of only 76 in the world capable of hosting Grade 2 international motorsport events but its time in the international spotlight was brief.

In January 2007 it hosted the sixth race in the A1 Grand Prix 2006/7 season and went on to host two more, but after that the A1 GP – a single make open wheel race car series in which international teams represented their countries - was canned by its owners.