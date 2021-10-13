Mayor pooh-poohs property prophets over small town house price risk

According to new research, Ōtorohanga is among the most vulnerable places in New Zealand in the advent of a property market collapse. But the district's mayor says he is taking that information with a large grain of salt.

Fringe towns in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty have been deemed the most at risk places in the country to suffer an economic clobbering if the property market crashes.

But the mayor of one of those small towns has already poo-poohed the results of a new “property vulnerability index” that found Ōtorohanga, Kawerau, Ōpōtiki and Ruapehu – all of which have benefited from first home buyer overflow from the cities – would be most exposed in the event of a downturn.

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter has dismissed the analysis as “just speculation”, and reckons those doing the analysing are likely well off the mark.

“It’s absolute crystal ball gazing ... I hope they are wrong, and I would be very surprised if they are not.”

The index was created by property data and analytics firm CoreLogic NZ and takes into account “a broad range of important economic and housing measures with weightings allocated based on their potential influence on future property market performance”.

It found in Ōtorohanga there had been “a significant deterioration” in home affordability and reduced demand, combined with high financial hardship, credit arrears and other factors.

While house prices have skyrocketed nationwide over the last year, with growth of more than 25 per cent nationwide, the boom will not continue indefinitely.

Market conditions had recently changed with the tightening of loan-to-value ratios, last week’s increase in the OCR and rising mortgage rates, and new tax policies for investors.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter: “I wonder if the researchers have even been to Otorohanga, or Te Awamutu, or Hamilton?”

Whether those changes result in a gentle easing of property values or a sharper dip remains to be seen.

The company says the index is not intended as a forecast of values; and instead is a relative assessment of each area’s risk in the event of “a more significant downturn” in the property market.

Baxter said he was “very surprised” to see his district top the table of the most vulnerable.

“These guys will speculate, and it’s just that – speculation.

Ōtorohanga property was still undervalued in comparison to its more northern neighbours in Te Awamutu and Hamilton, Baxter said. There were a number of new initiatives in the district including Happy Valley Nutrition's new $280 million milk processing plant in Ōtorohanga and the $750m rebuild of Waikeria Prison that would help boost the attractiveness of the town as a place to live and work.

“There’s far greater demand than supply. I wonder if the researchers have even been to Otorohanga, or Te Awamutu, or Hamilton? There’s a good $100,000 to $150,000 less, like for like, to buy properties here than in Te Awamutu – and we are less than 20 minutes down the road.

“It’s also a 50-minute commute to the centre of Hamilton, and it’s quite a peaceful drive at that.”

CoreLogic’s head of research Nick Goodall said the index highlighted the MacKenzie district in the South Island alongside Ōtorohanga as the two most vulnerable territorial authorities, while Waimakariri and Timaru appeared to be least vulnerable. Of the six main centres, Auckland is most vulnerable and Christchurch least vulnerable.

The six factors that contribute to CoreLogic’s index include data on housing affordability (25 per cent), Centrix credit reporting (20 per cent), investor activity (15 per cent), demand/supply rebalance (15 per cent), Stats NZ local employment and economy data (15 per cent) and Trade Me Property demand data (10 per cent).

“There are a broad range of factors which will influence the future performance of the property market and these will vary in their relevance from region to region. The results show many of the country’s most vulnerable markets are smaller centres located in the central North Island. The upper South Island and Canterbury regions look less vulnerable than most of the rest of the country.

“It’s also important to note the areas expected to underperform may not necessarily see values fall; but in relative terms they face the greatest economic risks which makes them more vulnerable to a downturn.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the country’s housing market has been in a “significant upswing phase” for more than a year.

“Following the 2020 lockdown, confidence rebounded, unemployment fell, mortgage rates were cut, and deposit requirements eased, alongside other official measures which played a role in the strong performance of the housing market,” he said.

“Of course, nothing can go up forever and the already stretched position for housing affordability across NZ has further deteriorated in the past year. The Government and RBNZ have introduced various measures to try and curb skyrocketing housing values, which alongside rising mortgage rates, should certainly prove a strong headwind to price growth.”