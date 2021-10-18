Waikato DHB increases clinics to make up for Covid-19 lockdown disruption

Waikato DHB said despite reduced capacity they were prioritising patients based on clinical need.

Waikato District Health Board will be putting on additional clinics in an attempt to help those whose health services have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown

Waikato woman Sheryl Woods was frustrated she couldn’t get her yearly mammogram, as part of her breast cancer treatment.

The 50-year-old was told she couldn’t get an appointment and wasn’t given any detail as to how long the delay could go on for.

MARK TALYOR / STUFF Sheryl Woods was frustrated she couldn't get an appointment at Waikato Hospital as part of her breast cancer treatment (video first published on Oct 14, 2021).

Waikato’s executive director hospital and community services, Chris Lowry said to support any access to services due to the current Covid-19 constraints, the DHB is providing additional clinics over the next two months to increase capacity.

“While dependent on the Covid-19 situation, we expect those currently delayed will be accommodated by the end of November.”

She said that breast screening continued with limited impact under alert level 3 and anyone who calls to make an appointment will be able to book in.

“Covid-19 restrictions have unfortunately reduced capacity for those patients requiring a clinical appointment to see a specialist and undergo a mammogram in a single visit.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Sheryl Woods is being treated for breast cancer and requires yearly mammograms. However, Waikato hospital was unable to give her an appointment when she called.

This is due to distancing requirements under alert level 3.

“While we have reduced capacity the service is prioritising patients based on clinical need, with those requiring mammograms for cancer diagnosis or further testing given high priority and seen to prevent any delays in access to treatment.”

Lowry said the DHB has boosted mammography capacity, including the addition of a new machine late last year. This meant there were more than 46,000 mammograms conducted over the past year.

The Breast Cancer Foundation estimates at least 133 women across the country have no idea they have breast cancer right now,

Tom Lee/Stuff Chris Lowry said they were putting on extra clinics to help with the covid-19 interrupted services.

The organisation is “gravely concerned” for those women who have missed having a mammogram that would have diagnosed them during the current Covid-19 lockdowns.

The number of undetected breast cancer cases is expected to grow as both BreastScreen Aotearoa and private clinics deal with the fallout of extended lockdowns.