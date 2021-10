Fire crews were called to Waihī in the early hours of Wednesday to douse a garage fire.

Waikato fire crews spent 45 minutes putting out a garage fire at a coastal town in the Hauraki District.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the blaze on Kimberly Road, Waihī, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire was well alight by the time crew arrived, northern communications shift manager Craig Dally said.

Two fire trucks attended, and nobody was injured in the fire.