Life in a conservative family inspires winning yarn in Sargeson Prize short story competition

Picton-based writer Lara Markstein is the winner of this year's Sargeson Prize for short story writing for her tale Good Men. The $6000 prize, sponsored by Waikato University, was selected from 847 entries from around New Zealand and beyond.

A short story about the harm that can be wrought by communities controlled by men is the overall winner of this year’s Sargeson Prize.

The annual accolade, sponsored by Waikato University and with a $6000 top prize, was announced at the annual Frank Sargeson Memorial Lecture, streamed online on Wednesday night due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Lara Markstein’s tale Good Men, about “the harshness of growing up in conservative, patriarchal communities”, was declared the open division winner, selected from 847 entries.

Meanwhile, Shima Jack won the secondary schools’ division with Muscle Memory, selected from 139 entries.

READ MORE:

* Patricia Grace turns her pen on herself

* What I'm Reading: Catherine Chidgey

* Writer's 'artistry' lands her top prize in Sunday Star-Times short story competition



Chief judge Patricia Grace – herself regarded as one of New Zealand’s best fiction writers – said Markstein’s story opened out, stage by stage, to form a picture of the main protagonist as part of an extended family, embracing three generations, in a particular time and place.

It was not an easy feat within the confines of a short piece of writing, Grace said.

“Through action, reaction, interaction and vivid dialogue, characters and their circumstances are revealed.”

Markstein, who hails from Picton, said she had been thinking about writing the story after a family member revealed their cousin had not been allowed to learn French.

SUPPLIED Shima Jack, a Year 12 student at Dunedin's Logan Park High School, won the secondary school's division of the Sargeson Prize with her short story Muscle Memory.

“I find the idea of closing off knowledge to children heartbreaking, and often thought of this distant relation, until I felt compelled to write about it.

“So the story came relatively easily. By which I mean, it percolated unwritten for several years, and then I wrote and rewrote for several weeks.”

Markstein was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, with “a longer than intended interlude” in the United States, where she graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and received her Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Warren Wilson College.

Her work has appeared in numerous literary journals, and she is currently completing an epistolary novel, titled Little Wonder.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Sargeson Prize chief judge Patricia Grace said Lara Markstein’s writing was notable for its vividness and unfolding narrative.

As well as $6000 for her prize-winning story she received a publication fee, making the Sargeson Prize New Zealand’s richest short story competition.

Second place and $1000 went to The Duwende by Mikee Sto Domingo from Wellington and third place went to another Wellingtonian, Jordan Hamel, for his story Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area.

Secondary Schools Division winner Shima Jack is a Year 12 student at Dunedin’s Logan Park High School. Her story Muscle Memory explored the intricacies of relationships and the quiet permanence of childhood memories.

Grace said of all the stories in the student section, Jack’s stood out as the one most clearly defined in regard to the short story genre.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Sargeson Prize was established in 2019 by novelist Catherine Chidgey, a senior lecturer in creative writing at Waikato University.

“But it stood out in other ways too. Sharply drawn images bring the reader into the story. From this beginning, it progresses via the thought processes of the narrator and through words spoken ... We learn of a grievance, and of a relationship somewhat on edge at this moment in time. Writing is spare, and appropriate to the mood it sets up.”

Jack says she wrote it in one intense period while listening to the song Papillon by Johannes Motschmann, months after the idea first came to her in the form of the line “the slow blush of blood to skin”.

“That line sat in the Notes app on my phone for a while,” she said.

Jack has already published poetry and is the founder and editor of a writing anthology for her school where students can anonymously submit their writing to be featured in each edition.

BEVAN READ/Stuff Charlotte Grimshaw delivered the Frank Sargeson Memorial Lecture via a livestream broadcast on Wednesday night.

“Towards the future, I’m focused on being more open-minded as a reader and writer and exploring different writing styles. Another ambition of mine is to start a youth writers’ group in my home city.”

Alongside $500 prize money, Jack wins a one-week summer writing residency at the University of Waikato, including accommodation, meals and mentoring.

Now in its third year, the Sargeson Prize was established in 2019 by novelist Catherine Chidgey, a senior lecturer in creative writing at the university.

Chidgey said she was impressed with the extremely high quality of entries this year.

“There were enough fantastic stories to fill several anthologies and it was tough for the panel to narrow them down.”

The memorial lecture was delivered by another top New Zealand writer, Charlotte Grimshaw, who spoke about her recent memoir The Mirror Book.