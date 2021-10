The crash happened on Tauranga Road shortly about 7am on Thursday.

A serious crash has closed a section of State Highway 24, east of Matamata.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tauranga Rd, between Te Poi and Stopford Rd about 7am Thursday.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to delay travel or expect delays or diversions, a Waka Kotahi-New Zealand Transport Agency alert said.