Friendly seal joins hobbits and elves for a piece of the action at Hobbiton

A fur seal has travelled inland to hang out on the set of the Hobbit movies at Matamata's Hobbiton.

An unexpected furry journeyer has been on an adventure to Hobbiton, Middle Earth.

‘Sammy the Seal’ was found frolicking in The Shire’s peaceful lake on Sunday morning, leaving staff and visitor’s to the movie set astounded.

It’s believed the young male travelled along Waitoa River, which branches off the Piako River, before rolling over sheep and beef farmland and into The Shire, 90km inland.

And with or without a successful audition, Sammy has quickly become part of the set. Tour guides have incorporated his arrival into their scripts and guests are loving it.

“We’ve had some pretty interesting characters at Hobbiton, but nothing like this,” Hobbiton’s Deputy Chief Executive Shayne Forrest told Stuff.

“We’ve been told to diversify our market under Covid, so this is one way we’re doing it,” he laughed.

“People don’t believe me when I tell them.”

It’s the first time the tourist attraction hot spot has seen anything like it.

Sammy was first spotted by The Green Dragon Inn barman, Ellis Paterson, around 9.30am on Sunday. The next day the cheeky seal was seen cruising around the lake, doing flips.

“At one stage he climbed out and we thought he was going to snatch a beef and ale pie,” Forrest quipped.

Forrest said Hobbiton Lake is full of eels and extra riparian planting in recent weeks had left water quality pretty good.

The Department of Conservation was notified and the crew did an over-the-phone assessment. It was determined the seal was happy and healthy and would move on when it wanted to.

Hobbiton sits within a 1250 acre sheep and beef farm in the heart of the Waikato.

“I’m surprised he got in, he would have had to make his way through farmland,” Forrest said.

“I just don’t know where he came from.”

Hobbiton Lake was man-made in the early 1950s as a duck shooting pond. It’s spring-fed and not connected to any rivers or waterways.

While it’s unknown where Sammy came from, one of the most likely options is the nearby Waitoa River, which connects to a small waterway just north of the movie set.

The river, that runs parallel to Hobbiton, has been used in the past by other aquatic creatures to pay the region a visit. In 2020, a pod of about 60 dolphins made their way from the Firth of Thames up the Piako River.

DOC’s marine specialist, Laura Boren, said it’s likely the seal cut across from the coastline and followed the river south.

“It’s not the first time seals have turned up in unusual places, they generally follow a body of water for a fair distance, and in some cases travel up to 100km,” Boren said.

As long as he has the river, he can travel quickly, she said. They do slow down on land, but with their low centre of gravity and blubber, they’re not too worried about hurting themselves.

They can actually get a gallop going, too, by rotating their hind flippers forward, allowing them to move quickly on land.

“He’s gone for a long wander, he doesn’t need to be anywhere,” she said.

DOC has a hands-off approach with seals and will only intervene if the animal is in obvious danger, such as getting too close to a road, tangled in debris, being harassed at a public beach or is seriously injured.

Boren wasn’t concerned about the safety of the seal or guests at Hobbiton, saying fur seals may “bark” or “growl” if they get startled, and typically run away. It would only attack if it’s cornered and given no other choice.

Between mid-November to mid-January adult males head to breeding colonies, in preparation for the breeding season. Those that aren’t of breeding age or condition will go wherever they feel like..

“They’re exploring and generally, they follow a stream and may wander, that’s how they wind up in unusual places.”

Boren said, based on photos, the seal is not a breeding aged animal. She estimated it’s a sub-adult male, aged between five and 10 years old.

“They mature sexually at six, but not socially mature until up to 10. Females are sexually mature at four or five years old and start breeding straight away.”

Fur seals are the most common seal in New Zealand. They are most often found on rocky shores but are curious and exploratory by nature and can be seen all around the coast in unusual places.

Boren expects Sammy to say at Hobbiton for a couple more days before moving on and doesn’t expect his journey back through farmland to be too risky.

“Animals are very wary of each other, they’re probably just going to shy away.

“The road is the biggest issue.”