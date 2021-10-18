Big battery to help cut Waikato's fossil fuel emissions

Whether the $25 million battery called BESS will be located somewhere like the power substation at Ruakura or elsewhere is not yet known.

A giant battery called BESS is tipped to become a big player in efforts to cut down on fossil fuel emissions in Waikato.

Plans to construct the $25 million, 35MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) were revealed by WEL Networks and Infratec on Monday.

News of the BESS initiative comes at an opportune time for WEL Networks, which recently copped a public hiding after 17,752 homes were left without power following an unexpected and, apparently, avoidable outage on the night of August 10.

The location where the big battery will be located remains, for now, a closely guarded secret. All a company spokeswoman would reveal was that it would be “within the WEL Networks footprint”.

The Hamilton-based company, which is owned by a community trust, said BESS would play a pivotal role in the reduction of emissions in the region, and would support the Government’s “Net Zero” goal of becoming 100 per cent renewable by 2050.

Once built, it would provide the opportunity for more renewable generation to be installed, with the large scale battery able to store energy from a range of renewable sources including wind and solar.

The company said the project would strengthen the reliability of the electricity supply for Waikato energy consumers, and would benefit the national grid through its ability to help correct supply and demand imbalances.

BESS, expected to be commissioned by October 2022, would contribute to the charging of EVs, maximising the benefits of solar power, and providing back-up during grid emergencies such as the August event.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff WEL Networks’ headquarters is located in Te Rapa, Hamilton.

“This technology will help network resilience while supporting renewable generation uptake,” declared WEL chief executive Garth Dibley. “Lodging resource consent for this $25m project is a huge milestone for WEL,”

The 35MW battery will store enough energy to meet the daily demands of more than 2000 homes and will be capable of providing fast reserve support for the North Island grid at times of high demand.

“Infratec are recognised as leaders in battery installation and low carbon energy projects. We’ve used our collective international battery experience to develop this exciting opportunity with WEL,” Infratec business development general manager Nick Bibby said.

“Batteries will need to be embedded in networks to best serve local communities. We have selected a mature technology with a 20-year life span, so we expect this battery to be making headlines for all the right reasons for years to come.”

Batteries are expected to play an increasing role in New Zealand as the country transitions to Net Zero. WEL’s battery will be designed to serve all parts of the electricity supply chain.

While it was WEL’s decision to cut power to homes during the August event, the company initially declined to front up about what happened and instead referred all media requests to grid operator Transpower.

Transpower said it had followed all procedures to notify power companies there was a shortage of electricity to meet high demand. However, it later transpired Transpower had erroneously instructed WEL to make massive cuts to distribution.

In Wellington, Energy Minister Megan Woods also pointed the finger at Genesis Energy, owner of Huntly Power Station, that did not turn on its third coal/gas boiler because it didn't expect it would be needed, despite Transpower’s forecasts.