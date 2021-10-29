On her own: Lone councillor's vote against vaccination

Waikato Regional councillor Kathy White: “I think we need to be very careful about what we are actually stating, and how much pressure we are putting on people.” (File photo)

A Waikato Regional councillor has voted against a simple recommendation urging all staff and the public to get vaccinated.

Taupo-based councillor Kathy White – who is a regular poster of anti-vaccine propaganda on her personal Facebook page – was the sole dissenter to the council motion to “emphatically support the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme”, which was passed in a 13-1 vote at a meeting on Thursday.

And, like the recent anti-Pfizer stance taken by Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie, White’s actions have been denounced by top health expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles as “a disappointing position to take by a person in a position of power and influence”.

Unlike White – and in spite of her personal views – Goudie has endorsed a motion strongly suggesting all elected members on her council should get vaccinated.

In their decision, the councillors recommended elected members and staff, as well as the wider community – “whether it’s mandated or not” – be vaccinated in accordance with the Ministry of Health advice, unless there are valid health reasons for an exemption.

However White objected and said she wanted councillors to be given information “regarding risks from the vaccine as well as from Covid-19” before they voted.

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

Medicines regulator Medsafe has approved the vaccine as safe and effective based on peer reviewed research, but that didn’t sway White, a children’s book author who appeared to have been doing reading of her own.

SUPPLIED Waikato Regional councillor Kathy White posts many critical and disparaging remarks about Covid vaccines and the Government's response to the pandemic, as well as numerous links to anti-vaccine articles on her personal Facebook page.

“I think we need to be very careful about what we are actually stating, and how much pressure we are putting on people. The information is already out there, what the Ministry of Health’s advice is, but I certainly don’t think that it’s actually necessary to put this in our minutes.”

White’s stance is similar to that of Goudie, who has attracted the ire of health experts and members of her own community after she publicly refused to take the Pfizer vaccine.

This was raised at the meeting by Ngā Tai ki Uta councillor Kataraina Hodge.

“If you look at the news ... around the mayor up in Thames, the community is saying you should lead by example.

“It’s wider than just you.”

SUPPLIED Kathy White has made her view of the Government’s response very clear on her personal Facebook page.

Stuff has attempted to contact White to ask her to expand on her comments made on her Facebook page against vaccination, and fresh attempts were made following her remarks at the council meeting.

She did not respond to repeated requests

In recent months White has used her Facebook page to attack the Government’s response to Covid and link to sites pushing debunked theories implying high risks and death rates from the vaccine.

In an October 12 post linking to a news story on the Government’s decision to make vaccines mandatory for doctors and teachers, she declared “I don't think I've ever been more ashamed of my country”.

And in an October 20 post, she backed Goudie’s stance against getting the Pfizer jab as a resistance to “bullying”.

Prior to becoming a regional councillor in 2013, White was a children's book author, and also worked 15 years at the North Shore City Council in a library role and as a co-ordinator of children's services. She also volunteered for the SPCA at the Fetch Op Shop.

Wiles said she was baffled White was so vigorously campaigning against the Government’s response.

SUPPLIED Dr Siouxsie Wiles: “There is so much fake and misleading stuff being shared on social media, including by people who you feel you should trust.”

“It’s so disappointing to see people in a position of power and influence so actively working against a response that will protect the people we love and care about.

“I’m really grateful to the other 13 councillors ... There is so much fake and misleading stuff being shared on social media, including by people who you feel you should trust.”

There was a wealth of information available on bona fide health websites, and covered in legitimate news media, that revealed any long term health risks posed by the vaccine were far outweighed by the risks posed by the virus.

“If it looks fake and misleading, it probably is. I’d really urge people not to click on those links if you see them posted on social media. It’s just contributing to the misinformation out there.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington: “We have so many vulnerable communities in the Waikato region. Getting our vaccination rates up is the key to protecting them.”

In a statement released following the meeting, regional council chairman Russ Rimmington said there were “differing views” around the council table, however “we listened to them all, and it was a respectful discussion”.

“But overall we agreed it was important to show leadership, to send a clear message to council staff and to the people of our region – we support vaccination, and that’s because the alternatives are so much worse.

During the meeting, people and capability manager Nick Ollington told councillors that work had started on a Covid-19 vaccination policy for the organisation, which would include role-based risk assessments.

Chris Hillock/Stuff Waikato Regional councillor Stuart Husband: “I personally think we should be going harder on this.”

“The topic is a complex one, with issues spanning health and safety, employment and privacy legislation, along with the Bill of Rights Act.

“We’re aware that mandating workplace vaccination is a complex issue that will need to balance individual rights with our obligation as an employer to take all reasonably practicable steps to provide a safe workplace.”

Chief executive Chris McLay said staff were being supported to get vaccinated. A staff survey had found only about 5 per cent were not intending to get vaccinated.

Stuart Husband revealed to the meeting he was motivated to support the motion because his brother had been badly affected by polio – a disease stemmed by a rigorous vaccination regime.

“I personally think we should be going harder on this.”