'A glimmer of hope in grim times': Free Trade deal with UK hailed by farmers, exporters, community leaders

Michael Woodward and his wife Susie are thrilled to hear about the free trade deal with the United Kingdom.

A major free trade deal between New Zealand and the United Kingdom has been hailed by primary sector leaders in the Waikato as a major shot in the arm for an economy ailing from Covid.

Announced by the Government on Thursday, the sweeping “in-principle” deal will entirely remove tariffs on 97 per cent of goods once a final agreement is settled, with beef and sheep meat exports becoming totally tariff-free in 15 years.

Among those happy to hear the news was Otorohanga farmer Michael Woodward.

“Anything that allows us to compete on a fairer stage is a good thing. Suppliers and farmers need surety, and freeing up trade between nations just makes sense ... It’s never a good idea to put all your eggs in one basket.”

The timing of the deal announcement, with the infiltration of Covid into New Zealand well under way, could not have been better, he reckoned.

“Farmers hate uncertainty, and times have been pretty uncertain lately. Things are looking up, and this helps. The dairy payout [from Fonterra] is looking good at the moment, so this will help a bit more and keep us smiling.”

Woodward’s views were echoed by former Federated Farmers president and current board member Chris Lewis, who lives in Pukeatua, south of Cambridge.

“Any positive news is bloody welcome. We all need something to look forward to. I was looking forward to Labour Weekend, but it looks like that’s not happening for a lot of us now. Hopefully we can still look forward to Christmas.

“Congratulations to the trade minister and the staff for getting it over the line. It’s not an easy thing to achieve, so credit to them ... You will remember the Chinese deal that was negotiated by the Clark government, and just look where that’s gone.

“The Asian market is massive and close to home, but we always need lots of customers. The UK has been a traditional market for us, and this deal gives us more options to send our awesome product to.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good described the deal as “an outstanding opportunity for New Zealand exporters”.

“We should all be thankful that Brexit happened ... It’s going to be good to go back to the 1950s and ‘60s when we were the United Kingdom’s garden.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Things are looking up for the farming sector, says Waikato farmer and Federated Farmers board member Chris Lewis.

“Now Britain is spreading its wings back into the South Pacific. It’s very good news to get with Covid getting its grip on the country. Now we just want to get on with it, and make it happen.”

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner added his voice to the chorus of approval.

“In these grim times we are going through, it gives us a glimmer of hope. There have not been very many positives lately, and this deal seems to offer a lot of potential. You never know what may stem from it.

“The deal is going to benefit this area quite well. There’s a lot of dairy and beef that comes from here, obviously, but there’s also honey, onions, all kinds of things.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good: “We should all be thankful that Brexit happened.”

“The timing could not be better. These [Covid] shut-downs are just killing the economy. We all need to get back to work, but I’m not sure Covid’s going to end. We will just have to find ways to live with it.”

Mark Gardiner, the owner of Whitehall Fruitpackers in Karapiro, said while welcome, the deal was not a big deal for his business.

“Essentially, it’s still going to be business as usual for us, because we are an essential food service provider, and we have to keep trucking along.

“The whole country is under duress with the labour shortage. The lack of backpackers and casual labour has been really hurting, and the Government have not had much regard for that.

Stuff Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner: “The deal is going to benefit this area quite well.”

“The UK is not currently a huge market for us. Asia is the big player – particularly Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are all good markets. Europe remains firm. The United States is also growing too.

“It helps that there are now a lot of doctors and fitness experts all saying you should eat more kiwifruit. When you are in the business of growing and exporting kiwifruit, that’s quite helpful.”

The UK is currently New Zealand’s seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth $6 billion in the year to March 2020. Once the deal is signed, it is expected to boost exports by 40 per cent and New Zealand’s gross domestic product by $970 million.

Among the immediate winners of the deal will be wine and honey exporters, who currently face tariffs of $50 per 100 litres of wine and 16 per cent on honey.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Whitehall Fruitpackers chief executive Mark Gardiner: “The lack of backpackers and casual labour has been really hurting.”

There will also be tariffs removed on onions and hoki for the day the deal is signed. Tariffs on apples and mussels will be removed in three years.

Butter and cheese exports will become tariff-free after five years, with quotas – the maximum volume of exports the UK will accept – increasing for butter from 7000 tonnes to 15,000 tonnes, and for cheese from 24,000 tonnes to 48,000 tonnes.