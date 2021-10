A serious crash is being investigated in Matamata (file photo)

A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 27 in Matamata.

The incident happened just after 10am on Friday, south of the intersection with Short St, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police are still trying to work out how the crash unfolded.

Motorists are asked to follow diversions while a scene examination is carried out.