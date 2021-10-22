'It's critical for Christmas': Mayor implores Hamiltonians to do their bit to achieve 90pc threshold

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare announce the next phase of the Government's Covid-19 response (full announcement).

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate is urging all city residents to “play their part” and bring the city up to the Government’s new 90 per cent double-dose Covid vaccination threshold by Christmas.

But her exhortations may be in vain, with other districts within the Waikato District Health Board’s territory lagging far behind the city in the inoculation stakes.

And Hamilton-based National list MP David Bennett is already waving the white flag, and has declared the target “unachievable” in the Waikato. And whether health bosses at Waikato DHB think it’s possible is unknown after the DHB failed to respond to numerous requests for an interview from the Waikato Times.

As of Friday morning, just over 70 per cent of Hamilton’s eligible population were fully vaccinated. Similar numbers have been clocked up in the Thames-Coromandel and Waipa districts.

But down the road in the South Waikato district, it was 53 per cent, while in the Otorohanga and Ruapehu districts it was just 52 per cent.

Whether the DHB-wide 90 per cent target could be hit and the Alert Level 3 lockdown lifted by Christmas with those areas so far behind was difficult to say, Southgate said.

She and her team were still analysing the Government’s new “traffic light” system that will replace the alert level system when 90 per cent of each DHB’s eligible population is double-dosed.

“The devil, as always, is in the detail,” she said.

“Hamilton is doing pretty well with the vaccination numbers. We have a little way to go before we can reach the 90 per cent for first doses, and then it should just be a matter of time before everyone gets their second.”

“Will we be able to have a Christmas? I don’t yet know. I certainly hope so.

“We know how it feels now to lose a holiday, because we were all looking forward to having a bit of freedom from lockdown during Labour Weekend – and we have lost that chance now.

“It’s critical for Christmas that every single person plays their part and gets vaccinated. It really is that simple. We are all counting on it.”

The new “traffic light” system appeared to be a good attempt to simplify the country’s approach to dealing with Covid outbreaks in the community, she said.

“I’m still not too sure how it will work in practice. I would like to learn more detail on localised lockdowns – does that mean suburb by suburb? We will have to find out.

Vaccination certificates also needed more detail.

“I’d like to be reassured that they can’t be reproduced illegally. The little card with the double doses looks like it could be faked pretty easily, so it will have to be something that is a little stronger than that.

“The other question is how will they be used? Will every business have to have someone on the door, double checking the certificates of everyone who goes in?

“The main thing is that we now have the 90 per cent target, which has been made black and white today. We know what the target is. In the meantime we still have level 3 in the Waikato, so I am asking everyone to keep social distancing, keep wearing the masks, including in parks and open spaces.

“If we all keep playing by the rules we can still win and have a Christmas.”

Bennett appeared certain Christmas was doomed.

“[The new system] is very confusing and uncertain. Ninety per cent is unrealistic as well.”

Bennett said “the rural component” of the region’s population would have particular difficulty reaching the target.

“We can’t all be lumped in together ... A more realistic target would be 85 per cent, and the country needs a date for the lockdown to end as well.”

Asked whether he thought his approach to the Covid outbreak might be criticised as defeatist, Bennett said “it’s just the reality of what we are dealing with”.

The Government’s traffic light approach for combatting future outbreaks was based on an outdated elimination ideology, he said.

“You just watch. They will change their tune in a month.”

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said if she was forced to make a bet on the vaccination outcome, she would place her money on “a win by Christmas”.

“I would be unbelievably disappointed if we can’t get to 90 per cent by Christmas. We are sitting a little way down the leader table at the moment.

“I can’t say whether my prediction is just based on hope or reality. It might be a little more hope, I think.”

The Waikato was “sitting between a rock and a hard place” in terms of the Government’s Covid approach, she said.

“Auckland have got their target close. Further down south has a way out with the traffic light system. We just seem to have the worst of both worlds here at the moment.”

Waikato Chambers of Commerce chief executive Don Good said he welcomed the possibility of greater freedoms for people in the region.

“It’s great to see the Government come up with a plan, it’s long overdue.”

However, he did have come caveats.

He said businesses needed more detail, especially around issues like how Hamilton would be separated from areas like Raglan, and about vaccine certificates.

“I’m assuming it’ll be like the sign in for buildings, on a mobile phone. But for large gatherings, like Fieldays, how they’re going to cope with 30,000 will be interesting.”

Good also said the possibility of fewer restrictions coming ahead of Christmas was especially welcome.

“For the four main industries that have been affected most, events, retail, tourism and hospitality, they will be welcoming the loosening of restrictions,” he said.

“This quarter is possibly the most crucial for them, and their survival.”

Despite multiple phone calls and emails requesting comment, Waikato DHB failed to provide comment.