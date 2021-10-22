Two people airlifted to hospital after quad-bike crash in Raglan

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a quad-bike crash in Raglan (file photo)

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a quad bike in Raglan.

The incident happened just after 11am on Friday on Wainui Rd.

A police statement said it was a single-vehicle crash and initial indications are that two people were seriously injured.

They were airlifted to hospital.

The road is closed between Manu Bay Rd and Upper Wainui Rd, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.