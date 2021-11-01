Search for two missing fishermen under way near Raglan

The Papanui Point fishing spot on the west coast is a spot where many fishing people have been washed off the rocks in recent years.

A search and rescue operation is under way after two men failed to return from a fishing trip to Papanui Point, south of Raglan, on Sunday.

The pair, aged 52 and 44, left their home near Hamilton on Sunday morning, reportedly to fish off the rocks at the point near Ruapuke, and were due back in the evening.

They were reported missing about 11pm, and a search and rescue operation was initiated overnight.

A vehicle used by the pair was found parked at the Papanui Point carpark.

READ MORE:

* 'It's got to stop': Grieving mum calls to end access to treacherous fishing spot

* Body of missing fisherman located on beach near Raglan

* Missing fisherman described as loving husband and father



Kelly Hodel/Stuff Police Search and Rescue was searching the Papanui Point area on Monday, with help from a drone and a Coastguard plane (file photo).

Stuff understands the pair are members of the Filipino community in Hamilton.

Waikato Police Search and Rescue has been conducting searches in the area on Monday, and a drone and a Coastguard fixed wing plane are being used to conduct aerial searches.

However search efforts are being hampered by extremely rough sea conditions in the area.

Police are appealing for information to assist in the search operation, and establish what has happened.

They want to hear from anyone who may have been fishing in the area, may have seen the two men, or witnessed anything of note on Sunday.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211101/6076.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A vehicle the missing men used was found parked at the Papanui Point carpark (file photo).

Papanui Point is a notorious spot with at least 22 recorded fatalities after fishermen tumbled off the rocks, or were swept into the water by big waves.

In recent years it has claimed the lives of Jack Martin Macnicol, 17, who was swept off rocks there in November, 2018; and 38-year-old Michael Landig, who suffered a similar fate two years later.

May, 43-year-old Ariel Tagao, fishing for snapper, became the point’s most recent casualty. His body was found days later.

A 40-minute drive south of Raglan, along winding gravel roads, it is an isolated spot with little to no cellphone service.