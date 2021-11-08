Waikato River's health may trump housing intensification edict

A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

A Government push for Hamilton to build more townhouses and apartments could be trumped by a legal obligation to protect the Waikato River.

Sweeping new housing rules unveiled by Labour – and backed by National – aim to speed up the building of new dwellings and make homes more affordable.

The new rules come into effect from August 2022 and allow developers to build three homes of up to three storeys on most sites without the need for a resource consent.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Hamilton City Council lawyer Lachlan Muldowney says the river is a blind spot in the Government's housing intensification plans.

But the Government’s move to cut planning red tape in the country’s major cities has alarmed Hamilton politicians who say it could open up neighbourhoods to haphazard development and trigger costly infrastructure upgrades.

Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton​ said council staff have been working on “heat maps”, identifying parts of the city best suited to intensification. The new medium density rules threaten to undermine this work.

“I actually want our council to push back on this and say take it off the table,” Hamilton told Stuff.

“It feels a little bit like a hospital pass. Central government is saying, yeah we did it, but meanwhile councils are the ones that are going to have to understand and implement what it means.

“We don’t need this big, generic dinosaur dump put on us.”

Hamilton, who chairs the council’s district plan committee, said the wellbeing of the Waikato River – as expressed in Te Ture Whaimana/the Vision and Strategy for the Waikato River – could trump any housing intensification directives from the Government. The document was developed following a treaty settlement process between the Crown and Waikato-Tainui and requires the restoration and protection of the Waikato River.

“That’s one of the things that could have been overlooked with this [housing intensification] bill,” Hamilton said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff City councillor Ryan Hamilton has likened the Government's new housing rules to a "hospital pass".

“Could this [housing intensification] have an impact on our storm water in ways that we’re not prepared for and therefore give us some recourse to push back?”

City council lawyer Lachlan Muldowney​ said the Vision and Strategy for the Waikato River will be a significant feature of the council’s submission on the proposed housing rules.

“The feedback we’ve had to date out of Wellington suggests that the Vision and Strategy has just not been on their radar at all in terms of the policy thinking,” Muldowney told the council’s district plan committee this month.

“The submission that Hamilton City Council presents ... it’s going to hammer the point pretty hard that there’s been a real blind spot here.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cities need to build a range of housing choices says National Party spokesperson for housing Nicola Willis.

National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis​ said the new medium density rules create more choices around where people can build homes. It’s estimated loosening planning rules could see 3400 – 12,200 additional dwellings built in Hamilton over the next eight years.

Willis said more dwellings equates to more ratepayers and therefore “additional revenue sources for councils”.

Hamilton leaders warn building more infill housing will require costly upgrades to city infrastructure. Willis said it is time the local government funding model is examined.

“But I don’t think we should let the perfect be the enemy of good. Which is to say, we don’t believe the proposals that have been put forward at this time require an immediate overhaul of infrastructure financing.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff New building rules will allow up to three homes of up to three storeys to be built on most sites.

Cities such as Hamilton require a range of housing choices. Labour and National’s housing initiative does away with artificial restrictions that have stopped people building houses where they want to live.

“The key issue that voters bring to me whenever I speak to them is their concern about what’s happening in New Zealand when an entire generation of people are giving up on the aspirations of home-ownership,” Willis said.

“That is fundamentally changing the nature of our communities.”

Housing Minister Megan Woods​ declined to be interviewed but in a statement said councils will continue to be able to decide where they provide infrastructure to support housing growth.

SUPPLIED Waikato University environmental planning professor Iain White is leading a nationwide survey on the 20-minute city idea.

“New Zealand has simply not built enough houses in the right places where people want to live – nor the infrastructure to support that,” Woods said.

“We have failing water infrastructure that councils have often spent a bare minimum on, because it’s not a popular investment with ratepayers.”

Meanwhile, Waikato University environmental planning professor Iain White​ is leading a nationwide survey aimed at aiding policy makers’ understanding of what a 20-minute city concept could look like in New Zealand.

The 20-minute city idea is based on residents being able to access “everything they need for a good life” within a 20-minute walk, bike ride or public transport trip from home.

Stuff Infill housing makes up more than half of new builds in Hamilton.

The survey has had 1370 responses so far and asks people what they want to live near and how they get around.

“We know there’s a big directive from the Government around numbers of dwellings. We need to make sure the dwellings that are going in are getting the right amenities too,” White said.

“In order to navigate some of the politics that will go around intensification, we need to offer communities an improvement on what they’ve already got. And the way to do that is linking intensification with good design and quality environments and amenities.”

City councillor Martin Gallagher​ agrees with National and Labour’s push to get more homes built, but the new housing rules appear to be “a very blunt tool”.

The council needs to jump on a bus with the city’s MPs and show them “some of the crap developments that we’ve had in the past”, Gallagher said.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said the council will provide the Government with the “warts and all” costs of enabling housing intensification in the city.