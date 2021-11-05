Hamilton rubbish halved, but many residents still not happy with recycling service

Gotcha: Most Hamiltonians are taken with the city’s new recycling service, but there are some who are not fully on board.

The streets are cleaner, the amount of waste going to landfill has been halved, and the Hamilton City Council is – to its surprise – richer since the introduction of a new bin-based recycling scheme.

In spite of those successes, complaints about the council’s rubbish and recycling service are well up.

The litany of lament is from people aggrieved by the inadequacies of the service, and is mostly about missed collections, the size of the bins, and complaints about the council’s slow response in responding to complaints.

Another source of ire is an increase illegally-dumped rubbish in and around the city.

Dominico Zapata Fairfax Media NZ Hamilton City Council staffer Emily Botje explains how the council's proposed kerbside bin service would work. (This video was first published on September 21, 2016.)

Meanwhile, 30 households have had their recycling bins taken away, after they were found to be continually chucking rubbish into the yellow-topped mixed recycling bins.

Each “suspension of service” lasts for three months.

The good and bad aspects of the service are detailed in a report to the council’s infrastructure operations committee, which meets on Tuesday.

The bin service, which replaced a regime in which household rubbish of all kinds was piled into plastic bags, began on August 31 last year.

Most residents had adapted well to the new scheme. Some had not, as evidenced by an average 52 complaints to the council each month – about 40 more than was deemed acceptable.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The contents of the yellow-topped recycling bins are taken to EnviroWaste's Mixed Recycling Facility in Sunshine Ave in Hamilton, where they are sorted and separated on a conveyor belt system.

In the first 12 months of operation, more than 5.7 tonnes of food waste was trucked to contractor EnviroWaste’s composting plant in Hampton Downs, instead of being dumped straight into the nearby landfill.

Some of that “green waste” has come back to the city in the form of “Tronpost”, which has been used by council staff in parks and gardens, as well as a growing number of community groups.

As compliance manager Trent Fowles wrote in his report, the food waste service was – at least initially – the focus of numerous complaints about missed pick-ups of the little green bins.

This was because it had effectively been victim of its own success. The council and EnviroWaste had not expected such a huge amount of food waste and, because of the sheer volume, the pick-ups in numerous streets could not be done until the following day.

The addition of an extra truck and pick-up crew had helped rectify the situation.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Many Hamiltonians were disgruntled by missed food scrap collections in the early days of the service. This was partially because the council and EnviroWaste underestimated the sheer volume of food needing to be picked up.

“The past three months have seen valid missed collections come down from 366 in July 2021 to 326 in September 2021. This is a significant improvement from the start of the service, when 2591 missed collections were reported in September 2020.”

There was still a way to go before the service hit its self-set target of no more than 110 missed collections in any given month.

“As context for this, over the quarter there were 1026 missed collections out of 1,102,296 bins emptied,” Fowles wrote. “This represents a 99.91 per cent clearance rate of bins emptied.”

An unexpected benefit of the new service was the identification of about 280 “incorrectly rated” properties under the council’s “separately used or inhabited part of a rating unit (SUIP)” designations.

This resulted in a surprise windfall in the form of increase of rates revenue of about $160,000 per year.

The bin service “has also provided a better visual street appeal and seen a reduction in loose and windblown litter on the kerbside”.

“On average, the number of requests to clean up litter has reduced by approximately a third.”

Although illegal dumping – usually in black plastic bags – was not nearly as bad as what it was when the service got started, the problem had a tendency to increase in months when the city was subject to Covid lockdowns.

Earlier this year an audit of the red-topped rubbish bins found the average amount of waste volume in March 2021 was 8.74kg per household per fortnightly collection.

Compared with 2017 results, which were 8.54kg per household per weekly collection, this represented a 49 per cent reduction in the average amount of rubbish being disposed of per household.