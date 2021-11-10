Hamilton company director oversaw library of child abuse material

Stewart Konui Peters, 58, refused to give Customs officers the pass code to his cellphone, when his home in Huntington, Hamilton was raided following the detection of his online activities.

A Hamilton IT company director found in possession of a vast collection of child abuse material has been jailed for seven years and three months.

Stewart Konui Peters,​ 58, appeared via audio-visual link in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, after earlier pleading guilty to representative charges of distributing, exporting, knowingly importing, and unlawfully possessing objectionable material – namely about 12,000 images and videos depicting children as young as six months old being sexually abused.

The distribution charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

Peters, 58, a company director based in Huntington, was also sentenced on a non-representative charge of failing to provide Customs officers with access to a computer system, in the form of a Samsung S10 phone, which he refused to divulge the passcode for.

Under the username “Bobbybaddaddy”, Peters created an account with an overseas social media platform and, between November 2020 and February 2021 used it to upload and distribute material to other members of a group.

Judge Glen Marshall​ revealed details of only one of these files at sentencing, which he distributed on November 27 and contained footage of an apparently stupefied girl aged between four and six years old being sodomised by a man wearing a balaclava.

However, there were numerous other files that Judge Marshall described as “some of the worst kind ... children in pain and suffering at the hands of adults who violate them for their own gratification”.

Of the items in Peters’ carefully categorised collection, 906 of them were deemed to be “Class A”, meaning they featured penetrative sexual activity or acts of sadism.

One of the Class A videos was 126 minutes long. Many files had been organised and classified in folders according to the name of the victim and the type of activity being depicted.

Peters’ online activities were detected by a United States-based organisation dedicated to combatting child exploitation, and on February 10 Peters’ home was raided by investigators from Customs’ Child Exploitation Operations Team and a number of laptops, cellphones and storage devices were seized.

Crown prosecutor Bernadette Vaili,​ acting on behalf of Customs, sought a 12-year jail term as the starting point for sentencing. A pre-sentence report had found Peters was at medium risk of harm to others, and of high risk of reoffending.

His counsel Scott McKenna​ said while Peters’ collection was large, only a small portion of it was under the most extreme classification. His client had no role in creating any of the material, was remorseful, and had sought professional help for his “compulsive” behaviour.

The judge took a start point of nine years in jail. He deducted 20 per cent for Peters’ guilty pleas, and a further 10 per cent for the steps he had taken to address his addiction, and his lack of previous convictions.

Judge Marshall also had some instructions for Peters on his eventual release from jail.

“I urge you to engage with whatever programmes are made available to you.”

Peters was also registered on the Child Sex Offender Register.

The CompaniesNZ website lists Peters as being involved with the running of two Hamilton-based firms: SKP Technology Ltd and Datasentry Limited.

In a statement issued following the sentencing, chief customs officer Simon Peterson said Peters had procured, possessed and shared images and videos “of unimaginable distress, including extreme violence, torture and cruelty towards children”.

“We have an unwavering commitment to identifying and stopping sexual abusers of children, working closely with our partners in the Police and Internal Affairs, as well as overseas agencies, to identify and hold to account those who exploit children in this heinous way.”

Any publication that promotes or supports the exploitation of children for sexual purposes is deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993. Objectionable publications are also prohibited imports and exports under the Customs and Excise Act 2018. The maximum penalty for the importation or exportation of objectionable publications is 10 years’ imprisonment.

Peterson said anyone who had concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos should contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.