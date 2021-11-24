'Freedoms' motorcade protesters appear in court on Covid breach, driving charges

Traffic was brought close to a standstill on Jervois Quay, in Wellington, as part of the Freedoms & Rights Coalition’s protests in the country’s main centres on Saturday, November 13.

Two Hamilton women charged in relation to their participation in a slow-moving anti-government protest motorcade through the streets of the city have appeared in court.

Amiria Marara Tuoro, 36, and Patsy Ann Paul, 49, made first appearances in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Both are charged with leaving their respective homes in Frankton and Rototuna North “for a purpose other than for essential personal movement” while in a Covid-19 alert level 3 area.

Paul is also charged with operating a vehicle on Mangaharakeke Drive “without reasonable consideration for others using the road” and, while driving a vehicle, permitting a person “to ride on the vehicle in a position that may have been liable to cause injury to that person”.

Tuoro is also charged with riding “on a vehicle on a road in a position which may have been liable to cause injury to the rider”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Amiria Marara Tuoro, 36, and Patsy Ann Paul, 49, have appeared in the Hamilton District Court.

All the charges allege the offences took place on November 13 – the day of a nationwide protest organised by a lobby group calling itself the Freedoms & Rights Coalition.

Founded by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, the group had previously threatened to gridlock traffic in all main centres on that day if its demands to drop Covid restrictions by the preceding day were not met.

Video posted by the Waikato branch of the group to their Facebook page shows the protestors driving slowly up Cobham Drive in heavy rain, preceded by a group on motorcycles.

The bikers are followed by a 4WD vehicle straddling the centre line of the two-lane route heading north. A person appears to be in the vehicle’s tray, filming the line of slow-moving cars making their way down the road.

A Destiny Church website shows the two defendants are involved in the leadership of the church’s “Legacy” groups in Dinsdale and Te Rapa.

Tuoro was remanded on bail and without plea to next appear on January 11. Paul was likewise remanded on bail and without plea to next appear on January 12.