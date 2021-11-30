City councillor votes against use of vaccine pass to enter council facilities

Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton: “While many of these decisions have already been made by the Government, I won’t support our council contribute to that by adding this additional step.” (file photo).

Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton has voted against moves to protect staff and the public from Covid by introducing a requirement to use My Vaccine Pass before they can enter council facilities.

Hamilton was the sole dissenter at an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday, called to discuss and approve the use of the passes for the public to gain access to places like Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum, the enclosed gardens at the Hamilton Gardens, the council offices, libraries and other facilities.

The requirement won’t kick in for most of those places until December 14, to allow council staff time to make provisions for the new step – but in time for the expected growth in Covid cases in the city once the protective border with Auckland comes to an end a day later.

Some facilities such as Waterworld, the Gallagher Aquatic Centre, the Claudelands Arena and showgrounds, FMG Stadium Waikato and Seddon Park – where two cricket matches are scheduled to take place on Friday night – will have to introduce the passes that day.

Hamilton took the opportunity during the debate to take aim at the mandate and vaccine itself.

“There are many aspects of this Covid business that I don’t like ... [and] I understand the logic in the staff report. It is a very good report,” Hamilton told his colleagues.

“The issue of vaccine mandates is tricky ... and transverses human rights employment legislation and public health. But the fundamental key to all of this is that the vaccine is, rightly or wrongly, seen as the holy grail of our Covid release.

“I don’t hold it in the same esteem. Rather, it is a tool in a tool box.”

Medicines regulator Medsafe has approved the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines as safe and effective based on peer-reviewed research. Yet, Hamilton – who has previously confirmed he is double vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine – appeared to be unconvinced of the benefits.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor: “In extreme situations, sometimes freedoms have to be curtailed to a degree.” (file photo).

“While it may be providing improvements according to mainstream media, it is also causing grievance and division in many parts of our society – from teachers to nurses and firefighters and even within families. People are having to consider their career paths after years of loyal service.

“People [are] being required to reconcile something that they can’t reconcile physically, culturally, emotionally and spiritually.

“’If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for your whanau. Do it for those that can’t’ is the relentless catch-cry narrative. While many of these decisions have already been made by the Government, I won’t support our council contribute to that by adding this additional step today.

“I respect the decision made, I just may not agree with it.”

While some of Hamilton’s colleagues admitted they were less than happy that the measure had to be taken, they said they understood the reasons why. One was deputy mayor Geoff Taylor.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate: “We absolutely must protect our staff. And we must protect the members of our community.” (file photo).

“It’s not an enjoyable decision to make today, but I believe it is the right thing to do,” Taylor said. “Freedoms will be compromised ... [but] freedom comes with a responsibility – a responsibility for your community and society.

“This is a huge world event akin to a world war. And in extreme situations, sometimes freedoms have to be curtailed to a degree.”

Mayor Paula Southgate said the decision was one she never thought the council would have to take.

“No one really wants to make these decisions. No one really wants to be dealing with a global pandemic. But we are.

“We absolutely must protect our staff. And we must protect the members of our community.”

Cr Ewan Wilson, who moved the staff recommendation said he was “more convinced now than ever that sometimes what’s better for the broader community sometimes means there is loss of individual rights”.

“I think our staff will be thankful for it, and our community will understand it.”