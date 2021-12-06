'Drug dealing ninja' jailed for New Zealand's second-biggest meth importation

A martial arts expert returned to New Zealand from Japan and joined a security company, but has now pleaded guilty to importing drugs.

A ninjitsu master and rockstar bodyguard has been handed a lengthy jail sentence for his role in the importation of the country’s second-biggest recorded meth shipment.

Anthony Charles Netzler, 53, of Mount Maunganui, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months in jail on charges of importing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and supplying methamphetamine when he appeared in the High Court in Hamilton on Monday.

As the court heard, the drugs came into the country off the Bay of Plenty coast in April 2019 on a catamaran.

The load – 500kg of meth with an estimated street value of $150m – was second only in size to the 501kg brought ashore at 90 Mile Beach in 2016.

An associate, Charles Scott Care, the owner-operator of Charlie's Fishing Charters in Whakatāne, agreed that his vessel Kyla J could be used to collect the drugs.

Netzler, Care and a third man sailed about 185 kilometres from Whakatāne to an area known as The Rumbles, where they met the catamaran and offloaded the drugs.

Anthony Netzler was a top martial artist and MMA fighter. (file photo)

After a tip-off, police launched surveillance operations and recovered 410kg of the meth in Auckland and Hamilton.

When police searched Netzler's address after his arrest in February last year they found five bundles of cash - about $20,000 in NZ notes and nearly $30,000 in Australian dollars.

“You had an operational and management role,” Justice Melanie Harland told Netzler during sentencing on Monday.

“You were a crucial link in the importation chain. Without you ... the importation and subsequent distribution could not have taken place.”

The judge took a start point of 35 years in jail for the offending.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett sought a minimum term of imprisonment of 50 per cent, due to “the extremely serious nature and volume and role of Mr Netzler on one of the largest importations of methampthetamine into this country”.

Netzler’s counsel Mark Ryan argued for parity with Care – who has already been sentenced to 12 years and nine months in jail – on the basis that they had very similar roles in the operation.

He argued that a start point of 32 years in jail was an appropriate start point for sentencing.

“Of course, if someone brings 500 kilograms [of methamphetamine] into New Zealand it’s for supply and not for their own use,” Ryan said.

Netzler already had a colourful past before he began his offending. Raised in Auckland, he moved to Japan when he was 18 years old. Over the following 25 years he became a master of ninjutsu​ – the strategies and tactics of the legendary ninja – even appearing on Japanese variety shows.

He studied in the Bujinkan​ school of ninjutsu under the grand master Masaaki Hatsumi​, the 89-year-old founder of the organisation, eventually achieving the highest rank of 15th dan, bestowed by Hatsumi himself.

According to his CV, he was the all-Japan Shooto​ (mixed martial art) amateur heavyweight champion in 1997, the all-Japan Combat Wrestling champion in 1999 and the only non-Japanese to represent Japan in the heavyweight division at the Submission Wrestling world championships in Abu Dhabi.

In the 2000s, he took up MMA fighting, reaching third in the world with the Pancrase​ organisation.

But his life was upended by the earthquakes and tsunami that struck Japan in March 2011, causing widespread destruction and killing at least 15,000 people.

He returned to New Zealand and, with a friend started up a company called Straight Arrow that provided security services to clients around the world.

Among the firm’s clients was former ACDC drummer Phil Rudd, for whom Netzler became a full-time bodyguard for a time. Eventually he and his business partner fell out, and the business was closed down.

In the meantime, Netzler had re-established his life in Mount Maunganui, opening a dojo there and training students.

However, he reportedly fell into bad company and, by December 2018, was hatching plans for the drugs operation, travelling to Bangkok, Thailand, to arrange a huge shipment of methamphetamine.

