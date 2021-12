Oil that spilled onto the road as a result of the crash has been cleaned up (file photo).

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital following a serious crash on State Highway 1, south of Putāruru.

Emergency services were called to the head-on two-vehicle crash about 5.15pm on Friday, police said.

Traffic was blocked in both directions near Pinedale Rd, Lichfield, but the road is now clear, Waka Kotahi said.

Oil spilled onto the road as a result of the crash and Fire and Emergency NZ worked to clean it up.