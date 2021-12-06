Waikato Regional Council chairman faces backlash over 'offensive' Māori comments

A motion will be tabled at Waikato Regional Council's Thursday meeting, asking chair Russ Rimmington to apologise for comments he made during an online hui (file photo).

A Waikato politician who claimed the country’s future development could be jeopardised by Māori is being called on to formally apologise.

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington​ has come under fire for comments he made at an online hui convened by Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) on October 28.

While discussing the Government’s three waters reform, Rimmington said the changes will result in Māori controlling water in Waikato and others being at their “beck and call”.

Such an arrangement could “jeopardise the future development of our great country,” he said.

Under the three waters reform, four new entities will be created to take on the water services – drinking, waste and storm water – owned by councils. There will be a 50-50 iwi- local government split on the new water entities' boards.

In response to Rimmington’s comments, regional councillors Stu Kneebone​ and Tipa Mahuta​ have tabled a motion denouncing the chair’s remarks as “offensive and inappropriate”.

SUPPLIED Waikato Regional councillor Stu Kneebone has penned a motion denouncing the comments of chairman Russ Rimmington (file photo).

The motion, which will be presented at Thursday’s council meeting, also calls on Rimmington to write letters of apology to the Waikato Regional Council, its iwi partners, and to LGNZ and its sub-committee Te Maruata Rōpu Whakahaere.

Kneebone said Rimmington’s comments were “completely inconsistent” with the council’s values.

“This isn’t about the three waters reform per se. When the council adopts a formal position on an issue, in this case three waters, then the chairman has an obligation to communicate that view in a constructive and respectful way,” Kneebone told Stuff.

“And he needs to be held to account when he doesn’t do that.”

Thursday’s motion also requests Rimmington use the summer break to reflect on his responsibilities as chairman and the expectations conferred on him.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington faces possible censure at the council's meeting on Thursday.

The motion also notes that “reputational damage is often hard to quantify”.

“It is this council’s desire that as far as is practicably possible, this apology [by Rimmington] addresses and restores any damage caused to the Waikato Regional Council’s standing and relationship with both Te Maruata Rōpu Whakahaere and our iwi partners throughout the region...”

Kneebone said it was possible other councillors could table their own motions as a response to Rimmington’s remarks. If the chair declined to apologise, the council would have to consider alternative courses of action.

Mahuta declined to comment on the motion, saying she didn’t want to be accused of predetermination ahead of the meeting.

Stuff was unable to contact Rimmington for comment.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Under the Government's three waters reform, four new entities will be created to take on the water services owned by councils. There will be a 50-50 iwi- local government split on the new water entities' boards.

Rimmington’s possible censure adds to a tumultuous term for the regional council’s elected wing.

Councillor Kathy White​ drew the ire of colleagues after she attended an anti-lockdown protest in Taupō during alert level 4. Her actions resulted in nine councillors lodging a formal complaint against her last month.

And in February, councillor Fred Lichtwark​ was suspended from all committees, subcommittees and other representative roles for six months over angry and abusive behaviour.

An investigation found Lichtwark demonstrated threatening and aggressive behaviour after he cornered colleague Pamela Storey​ in a car park and later referred to her as a silly b....

Lichtwark’s suspension was extended in September after Rimmington and a majority of councillors agreed he had not completed all the remedial actions required of him.

However, Kneebone said it would be unfair to label the regional council as dysfunctional.

“I think the decisions the council have been making have largely been the right ones,” he said.