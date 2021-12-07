The fast and the furious: Status quo decision on 80kmh speed limit puts brakes on supermarket's plans

A speed reduction and the traffic lights at the intersection of Wairere Drive and Karewa Pl were conditions of an already-approved resource consent allowing grocery giant Foodstuffs to build a Pak’N Save supermarket nearby.

It might have come at the cost of a new supermarket that would have employed about 150 people, but Hamiltonians will still be able to zip around the city in their cars at the speed they are used to.

A proposal to reduce the speed limit on a small section of Wairere Drive – the “ring road” around central Hamilton – from 80kmh to 60kmh and to install a new set of traffic lights there has been rejected by Hamilton City Council’s infrastructure and operations committee, following an at-times testy debate.

The speed reduction and the traffic lights at the intersection with Karewa Pl – to enable a right turn into the side road – had been proposed because they were conditions of an already-approved resource consent that had been placed on supermarket firm Foodstuffs.

The grocery giant wants to build a new Pak’N Save store on the corner of Te Rapa Rd and Eagle Way nearby.

READ MORE:

* Opposition to speed limit drop could doom new supermarket

* Hamilton City Council's desire for diversity in judicial role would fail 'the barbecue test' - deputy mayor

* 'Grow a pair' on speed limits city councillor tells district council counterparts



Although commissioners had okayed the company’s application, the council was still obliged to go through a public process to approve those changes. This process included a call for public feedback that attracted 781 submissions to the Hamilton City Council – 81 per cent of which were opposed to the speed reduction.

And, at a committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors baulked at going against the wishes of that majority, and voted six-to-four to keep the current speed limit on the road.

Many of the politicians at Tuesday’s meeting appeared anguished by having to choose between allowing the development to go ahead, and making a move that was contrary to public opinion.

Opined Cr Ryan Hamilton: “My initial reaction to this whole proposal was probably like most ratepayers around the city: ‘Don’t tell me to slow down!’

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton City councillor Ewan Wilson: “We erode community confidence when we say ‘give us feedback’ and ... we choose to ignore it.” (file photo).

“[But] this opportunity ... enables employment of 150 people just up the road.

“It also enables competition with food prices – and we have got some of the highest-priced food in New Zealand.”

Cr Ewan Wilson was angered by a staff recommendation to drop the speed limit.

“We erode community confidence when we say ‘give us feedback’ and it’s overwhelmingly against [the reduction] – and then we choose to ignore it,” he shouted.

“We then question why every three years we go into an election cycle and the one recurring theme is ‘you people in local government – you never listen to the people!’”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff This site in Te Rapa, Hamilton was planned to become home to a massive new Pak'N Save supermarket, employing about 150 people - but a city council decision not to drop the speed limit by 20kmh on a portion of nearby Wairere Drive may have doomed it.

Deputy mayor Geoff Taylor also favoured keeping the speed at 80kmh.

“The ring road was purpose-built to transport people and goods around the city efficiently and relatively quickly, and in doing so to keep traffic off local roads ... To me, this goes against every principle of trying to create an efficient network.

“It’s horses for courses – [Wairere Drive] was built to move people around fast.”

Cr Dave Macpherson favoured the reduction.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton: “We have got some of the highest-priced food in New Zealand.” (file photo).

“This road was designed for 80kms ... back when there were horses and cows next to it,” he said. “There are no longer horses and cows next to it.”

And Cr Sarah Thomson kept the equine metaphor going during her spiel.

“The horse has kind of bolted when it comes to protecting this as a ring road, in the pure sense of a ring road, [because of] all the land use changes around it with all the commercial and retail development.”

The decision – at least for now – effectively dooms the new supermarket. Whether Foodstuffs will now abandon their plans, look at an alternative site, attempt to get the consent conditions altered through an Environment Court appeal, or challenge the committee decision through a judicial review is not yet known.

Following the committee decision, Foodstuffs corporate affairs manager Emma Wooster told Stuff the company was “disappointed”.

“We are now working through what this means for the next stages of the potential development.”