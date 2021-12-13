Preventative detention for repeat sex offender who violated teen in Raglan park

The incident happened in a reserve across the footbridge from the Raglan town centre.

A man who grabbed a 17-year-old girl on a Raglan street and bragged before sexually assaulting her that he’d done it before, has been jailed indefinitely to prevent a repeat.

Romana Rapana, 29, was deemed to be such an ongoing threat of committing further sexual offences he was sentenced to preventative detention, when he appeared in the High Court in Hamilton on Monday.

The details of the Huntly man’s deeds on May 15, 2019 were covered by Justice Melanie Harland during a lengthy sentencing on a charge of kidnapping, and a representative charge of sexual violation.

Rapana and his victim had crossed paths about 2.30am at the intersection of Bow St and Cliff St. They passed by each other, saying hello as they did so – but then Rapana doubled back and grabbed her.

He told the girl he found her attractive and then delivered a more sinister line: “Come with me, or I’ll f...ing stab you in the neck.”

Rapana led his terrified victim across the nearby footbridge over the harbour to a recreation reserve, telling her he had done this kind of thing before, the police knew him well, and that he had just got out of prison.

During an hour-long ordeal, he forced her to sit on the ground and, after touching her legs and buttocks, kissed her and made her perform oral sex on him twice.

He then led her back over the footbridge to the town centre. But, as they passed near the Raglan Police Station, Rapana became nervous and began to hang back.

His victim seized her chance, ran to her nearby car, and escaped.

The police later found Rapana drinking alcohol in Raglan. He told them he could not remember anything about what had happened.

In 2013 Rapana was convicted of a similar charge of unlawful sexual connection. In that incident – which also took place soon after he was released from prison – he broke into a house in Raglan, where he encountered a young woman alone in her bed.

He proceeded to sexually violate her, later telling police he believed a mistake had been made because he thought his girlfriend had been living in the house.

He was jailed for six years for that crime, most of which he had to serve after being recalled to prison following a breach of his release conditions.

The latest victim of Rapana’s offending was in court to witness her abuser’s fate.

She had provided the court with a victim’s statement in which she said she had naively believed she was safe in Raglan.

“No doubt she has had to grow up very quickly,” Justice Harland said.

While the incident had been a traumatic one, she was determined not to let it define her life.

Earlier, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann said even a lengthy jail sentence would not be enough to protect the public from Rapana, “given his proven conduct”.

“I don’t like the phrase, but this is a classic case of sexual violation.”

Rapana’s counsel Gerard Walsh argued for a finite sentence.

“This is a person who is still a fairly blank canvas, who says he wants to try to change.

“Alcohol plays a terrible part in this man’s life. That is something he wants to address.”

The judge took a start point of 10 years in jail, and added six months to account for Rapana’s previous offending. A 15 per cent reduction to reflect his “difficult and traumatic” upbringing, and a further 10 per cent for his guilty pleas brought an end sentence of seven years and eight months imprisonment.

Because he was on his second strike under the three strikes law, he would have had to serve the entirety of that sentence without any chance of parole.

However the entire equation wasa academic: Justice Harland imposed a sentence of preventative detention until prison authorities were sure Rapana had changed his ways.

“The harm you have caused and the random nature of your offending means the court cannot take the chance or risk.”