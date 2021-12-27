Person killed in Christmas Eve crash on State Highway 1 south of Taupō named
Police have released the name of the person killed in a crash on State Highway 1 in Motutere, south of Taupō, on Christmas Eve.
He was 24-year-old Shaquille Dempsey of Turangi.
Five other people were injured in the two-car crash that happened about 7.15pm on an area known as the “volcanic loop highway”, near Waitapu Rd.
In a brief statement, police said their thoughts were with his family and friends.
The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.