Person killed in Christmas Eve crash on State Highway 1 south of Taupō named

Police have released the name of the person killed in a crash on State Highway 1 in Motutere, south of Taupō, on Christmas Eve.

He was 24-year-old Shaquille Dempsey of Turangi.

Five other people were injured in the two-car crash that happened about 7.15pm on an area known as the “volcanic loop highway”, near Waitapu Rd.

In a brief statement, police said their thoughts were with his family and friends.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.