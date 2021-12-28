Five children aged 10-13 seriously injured in late-night crash

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the Morrinsville-Walton Rd about 11.55pm on Monday (file photo).

Five children were seriously injured – four of them critically – in a late night car crash near Matamata on Monday.

Police were alerted to the crash involving a Nissan Tiida on Morrinsville-Walton Rd about 11.55pm.

They found the car in a ditch with five seriously injured children, aged 10 to 13, all outside of the vehicle, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

All five were taken to Waikato Hospital – four by ambulance and one by helicopter.

Four remain in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition and another is in a ward in a stable condition.

“At this early stage our focus is on understanding what led to this very serious crash,” Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said.

“While we understand there may be speculation about what occurred, it’s important police have the opportunity to investigate the circumstances, and the families impacted are given the space to support their children.”

The police wanted to thank the members of the public who went to the children’s aid immediately after the crash.

“I also want to acknowledge the emergency service staff who responded,” Bird said.

“They acted quickly and professionally in difficult conditions to ensure these young people got the medical attention they urgently needed.”

The crash site, while initially closed to traffic, is now open.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the crash.