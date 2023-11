A dirt bike rider has died following a crash at the Thundercross Valley Bike Park in Glen Murray shortly before midday on Monday. (File photo)

A dirt bike rider has died after crashing off the bike he was riding at a dirt bike park in Glen Murray, in the Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Thundercross Valley Bike Park in Glen Murray about 11.40am.

The rider suffered critical injuries in the crash and died soon after.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

