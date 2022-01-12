Marokopa dad Thomas Phillips a no-show in court on charge of wasting police time

Thomas Phillips, 34, was at the centre of a massive search in September, and failed to show up in court on Wednesday.

A King Country man who disappeared into the bush with three young children, sparking a massive police and community search, has failed to appear in court on a charge relating to wasting police time and resources.

Thomas Phillips, 34, was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on Wednesday, on a single charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources.

But by midday, when his case was called he was a no-show in the courthouse. A warrant for his arrest was summarily issued by Judge Philip Crayton.

Phillips recently went bush with his children for a second time, prompting police monitoring but not a search. Stuff understands he has not yet re-emerged.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their disappearance and subsequent reappearance on Wednesday.

In court, Phillips’ lawyer Garth O’Brien appeared via audio-visual link. He confirmed his client had been advised of the court date, but had not been in contact since.

O’Brien also sought leave to withdraw as Phillip’s counsel and Judge Crayton granted this.

There were more media packed into the small, wooden courthouse than public or even court staff on Wednesday, and even more media were outside, in the hope Phillips might turn up.

The wait, however, was in vain.

After the non-show in court, Stuff visited Phillips’ house in Ōtorohanga. It was closed up, with the gate at the top of the driveway locked.

And out at the family farm at Marokopa, Tom Phillips' mother Julia Phillips was equally unforthcoming.

Tom Lee/Stuff Judge Philip Crayton issued an arrest warrant after Tom Phillips failed to appear at Te Kūiti District Court.

“I’m sorry, I have no comment to make,” she said. “I am trespassing all media from this property. I’d like you to go.”

Was she aware of her son’s current whereabouts? Julia Phillips simply answered with a shrug and a smile.

Others spoken to at Marokopa were evidently bemused to hear of the latest twist in the Phillips saga.

Two men on the beachfront who said they knew Phillips reckoned he would be untroubled by the fuss, or the fact there was now a warrant for his arrest.

Tom Lee/Stuff Members of the media packed into the small Te Kūiti courthouse on Wednesday, when Phillips was due to appear.

“He’s a crack-up,” said the man, who only gave his name as Mr X. “If you are with him for drinks he’s always joking and telling stories. He’s a bit of a character.”

“Yeah, he is a good bloke,” said Mr X’s companion, who likewise declined to reveal his name.

In a statement, Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police would continue to regularly engage with Phillips’ family, the children’s maternal family, and others working with them.

“Police are now assessing the available courses of action to ensure he does appear before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”

Tom Lee/Stuff There were a few people enjoying the water at Marokopa on Wednesday. Whether Thomas Phillips was among their number remains unknown.

“As there are active court matters – both in the district and family courts – we will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

The police charge against Phillips states that between September 11 and September 30, 2021, “being reckless as to whether wasteful deployment of police resources would result, behaved in a manner that was likely to give rise to serious apprehension for the safety of himself, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Phillips, knowing that such apprehension would be groundless.”

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a fine of up to $2000.

Phillips’ court appearance was supposed to have taken place on November 5, however Covid-19 lockdown restrictions prevented it from taking place.

Last year, grave concerns were raised for the welfare of Phillips and his three young children, Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5​, after his 4WD vehicle was found abandoned below the tideline on Kiritehere Beach on September 11.

The family reappeared, safe, 18 days later.

The family of four survived in a tent in the dense bush, about 15 kilometres away from the coast. They were not spotted despite an extensive search including search and rescue teams, community volunteers, heat-detecting drones, a helicopter and jet skis.

Tom Lee/Stuff There was no sign of Tom Phillips on the family farm at Marokopa. His mother Julia Phillips indicated she had no idea of his current whereabouts.

After the return, Tom Phillips’ mother described her grandchildren as “bouncy as ever”, and Loughrin​ said the outcome was “extraordinary,” following a traumatic ordeal for the family and community.

Phillips is yet to speak publicly about their disappearance but apologised to his sister, Roz Pethybridge, saying “sorry for worrying you”.

In December, Phillips and the children went bush again. Police hadn't launched a search and rescue operation and wouldn’t say if a missing person report had been filed.

However, a spokesperson said they knew the group was not at the family home, and were actively monitoring the situation.