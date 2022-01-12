Serious Bay of Plenty crash blocks State Highway 2 in both directions between Tāneatua and Ōpōtiki

Motorists should expect delays after the crash near Waimana.

A serious crash involving a cattle truck in the Bay of Plenty has blocked State Highway 2 in both directions, near Waimana.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Waimana Rd, just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The driver received minor injuries, police say.

A vet has been called to the scene to assess injured stock, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The highway between the two ends of Waimana Rd is blocked in both directions.

Motorists should expect delays and follow directions of emergency services on site, a Waka Kotahi alert said.