Five vehicle crash closes State Highway 1, south of Cambridge

State Highway 1, south of Cambridge, is closed because of a serious crash.

Six people have been transported to Waikato Hospital after a serious crash involving five vehicles on State Highway 1, south of Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4pm on Wednesday.

Two people are in a serious condition, two are moderate and two have received minor injuries.

The road will be closed in both directions near Hickey Rd while emergency services attend and there are no diversions, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect severe delays.