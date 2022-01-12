Search underway after reports of swimmer having difficulty on Omaio coast, eastern Bay of Plenty
Emergency services are attending a water incident in the eastern Bay of Plenty after reports a swimmer may be having difficulty in the sea.
Police and St John were called to Omaio, along State Highway 35, near Ōpōtiki around 8.30pm on Wednesday.
A shoreline search is underway, police said.
St John sent two ambulances to the scene, but it is unknown how many patients are involved.
The helicopter has also been dispatched.