Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Te Aroha.

The crash, reported to police at 11am, occurred near the intersection of Waiorongomai Road and Te Aroha-Gordon Road.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as roads near the crash site are closed to traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending.