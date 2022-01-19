Flex a new Hamilton travel option: On-demand bus service launched

Flex will operate for free on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and 4am for the rest of January.

Hamiltonians can now use a new on-demand bus service to get home after a night on the town.

The Waikato Regional Council trialled Flex at the weekend, with nearly 60 rides booked over Friday and Saturday nights.

Flex will operate for free on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and 4am for the rest of January, and from February passengers can catch a ride anywhere in the city for $2 each way.

Its day job will be to connect passengers with Hamilton Airport between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, for $3.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The service will take people to and from town at night, and is described as a corner-to-corner service.

Flex is a very different style of public transport that’s been in the making for a long time, regional connections committee chair and councillor Angela Strange said.

The launch was delayed due to Covid-19, but is now operating for anyone wanting to get to and from the CBD.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide an affordable option for people wanting a corner-to-corner service rather than only stopping at bus stops,” Strange said.

“The service will take people with a mobility impairment driveway-to-driveway – all you have to do is let us know when registering on the Flex app.”

The buses can carry 13 passengers, or 10 people and a wheelchair user. Bookings can be made up to a week in advance of travel, or 15 minutes prior, and are GPS-tracked in real time.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Flex will also connect passengers with Hamilton Airport between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, for $3.

Via - a global provider of ride services and transportation technologies – partnered with the council to launch the system in Hamilton.

Strange said once Bee Card machines are installed later this year, concessions will be available – including SuperGold, university and Wintec fares and free accessibility travel.

“It means passengers will have the choice of paying either via the app or with their Bee Card on board – they just set their preference in the app.”

Passengers are required to wear a face covering and scan the QR codes on board the buses.