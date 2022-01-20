Covid-19: Hamilton's nightclubs to close if Omicron puts the country in red

“Why would you come to town if you had to sit down, be told you can’t dance and if you want to go to the bathroom you have to put a mask on?” Lawrenson Group chief executive, John Lawrenson, says.

A shift to the red traffic light would mean shutting three Hamilton clubs until restrictions ease, a hospitality boss says.

“Why would you come to town if you had to sit down, be told you can’t dance and if you want to go to the bathroom you have to put a mask on?” Lawrenson Group boss John Lawrenson told Stuff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that an outbreak of Omicron in the community would send New Zealand into the red setting – but that lockdowns will not be used.

The Government also confirmed possible new Omicron cases in Auckland and Palmerston North.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Whole country will move to red in event of Omicron community outbreak

* Auckland prepares to move to Orange light at 11:59pm

* Covid-19: Auckland, Taupō, Gisborne, Whakatāne among regions moving to 'orange' traffic light



Christel Yardley/Stuff Under the red traffic light, nightclub customers must be seated and separated, so there’s no dancing, and there’s a 100-person limit.

It’s another financial blow for Lawrenson, who owns multiple Hamilton hospitality venues and one in Auckland, each holding anywhere between 500 and 2000 people.

Three will have to close under red (Bar 101 Auckland, The Outback and Coyotes), another three will have severe limitations (House, The Bank, Keystone).

Under the red setting, nightclub customers must be seated and separated, which means no dancing. There is a 100-person limit for venues using the vaccine pass.

“I’ll have to close and wait for the ridiculous restrictions to ease,” Lawrenson said.

“We tried operating Bar 101 in Auckland at the red traffic light setting. We were down 93 per cent. We gave up.”

Now, he’s expecting a 60-70 per cent drop in turnover across all venues.

“It’s fu..... painful to be honest... I put one foot in front of the other. I’ve got 200 people relying on me, I don’t have the luxury of curling up in a ball.”

He’d already closed three businesses, remortgaged his house and set up payment plans after the first, March 2020 lockdown, he said.

“We should be letting Omicron spread and be done with this.”

(Stuff has reported that even keeping Omicron numbers low would be incredibly taxing. Health leaders warned the variant could overwhelm EDs and create “very high levels of absenteeism” at workplaces.)

Another lockdown would have been “dramatically detrimental” for business, Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said.

“Waikato businesses are resilient and resourceful but many involved in our companies are struggling. Their wellbeing may have been recharged over the holidays but all are stretched.

“The next few months will be critical for many business owners and their staff.”

Meanwhile, Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association, said any move to red still presents restrictions on trading, for many who are still recovering from two years of restrictions.

“Now we are in the traffic light system, there is no further financial support offered to businesses and we are awaiting feedback from Government on financial assistance for business that are closed down as a result of positive cases among their workforce or as a result of exposure via a customer.

“We know from the Omicron outbreak in other countries that the spread of this variant has caused a lot of uncertainty for businesses who are closing because of staff shortages as a result of exposure. We believe that businesses will need financial support to work through this new variant.”