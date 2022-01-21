Covid-19: Murupara GP Bernard Conlon says he'll be suspended by Medical Council pending further investigation

The Medical Council first began investigating Dr Bernard Conlon after comments he made in August 2021. He’s pictured addressing a rally of supporters in mid-November.

A longtime Murupara GP who has attracted complaints over his Covid-19 comments and refusal to be vaccinated says he will be suspended ahead of a Medical Council investigation.

The council began investigating Dr Bernard Conlon after he made comments at a Māori health expo in August, where he questioned “informed consent” for children and pregnant women around the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

While many in his town rallied to support him, he’s since had Ivermectin seized at the border, can no longer see patients in person because he is unvaccinated, and it has come to light that he wrote clinic notes describing Covid-19-vaccinated patients as “magnetic”.

However, the Medical Council wouldn’t say whether Conlon’s comments about an impending suspension were correct, citing privacy considerations.

Conlon told the Whakatāne Beacon that the Medical Council intended to suspend him “ahead of the investigation into the various complaints, for the safety of the New Zealand public”.

He had submitted his opposition to this proposal on Tuesday but held no real hope that it would be reversed.

“I plan to appeal at the district court level and hope a more just decision is achieved.”

He has disputed concerns a former colleague flagged with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, saying in a post on the Murupara Medical Centre’s Facebook page that the allegations contained “inaccuracies.”

He also says his views on how Covid should be dealt with are “a hill I am prepared to die on if need be”.

Conlon has applied for a practice exemption to allow unvaccinated staff to continue to work at Murupara Medical Centre.

As well as himself and partner Dr Britta Noske being unvaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, he said three of the practice’s receptionists and one nurse had also opted not to get it.

”We value our staff and have reconfigured the surgery to allow ongoing employment for all, while still excluding the non-vaccinated from patient contact as per the Covid-19 order. I find the jab or your job policy, frankly, repugnant,” Conlon told the Whakatāne Beacon.

“It is strange times indeed,” Conlon said.

The Medical Council would not say if it did plan to suspend Conlon ahead of investigations.

But chief executive Joan Simeon said it has received notifications that relate to matters about Doctor Bernard Conlon.

“Council must follow the principles of natural justice when considering any notification about a doctor. In addition, privacy considerations limit any further comment on individual cases.”