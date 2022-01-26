Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival canned for 2022

Organisers of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival say it's "devastating" to pull the plug, but Covid rules around public gatherings meant it wasn't feasible to hold the event in 2022.

Waikato’s showpiece arts festival has become another casualty of Covid-19, but organisers say it’s not the end of the road for the event.

Organisers of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival have cancelled this year’s event after the country this week moved into the red traffic light setting.

The festival was to run from February 18 to 27 and showcase more than 1000 artists.

The decision to cancel the event was made by trustees on Tuesday night, following new restrictions on public gatherings, festival general manager Geoff Turkington​ said.

READ MORE:

* It's all go: Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival line-up revealed

* The shows must go on - On stage in the time of covid

* Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival plugs $22,200 funding shortfall



Months of hard work have gone into planning the 10-day event. Ticket sales had put the festival on track to becoming one of the most successful ever.

“It’s nothing less than devastating to have to pull the plug on such an exciting programme of events,” Turkington said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff New limits on public gatherings has made hosting this year's Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival too challenging, say organisers (file photo).

“The strength of our 2022 programme has been reflected in almost record-breaking ticket sales which were 30 per cent up on the last few years.”

Turkington’s immediate focus is contacting performers and sponsors. He rejects any suggestion the festival has reached the end of its run.

“Not on our watch,” he told Stuff.

“The Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival is arguably the largest regional arts festival of its type in New Zealand and is an incredibly important employer of artists.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival has been Waikato's premier arts event for more than two decades (file photo).

“While we’re sad we will not be able to give Kirikiriroa Hamilton the arts festival it deserves this year, we support the Government’s decision to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.”

Under the red light setting, public gatherings are restricted to 100 people.

The decision to shelve this year’s arts festival follows a successful campaign by organisers late last year to plug a $22,200 funding shortfall.

A four-week online fundraising drive managed to raise more than $25,000.

SUPPLIED The Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival is one of the main fixtures on Waikato's events calendar (file photo).

All donors will be offered a refund, Turkington said, as will festival ticket holders. Organisers are investigating whether the event is eligible for any support under the Government’s Events Transition Support Payment (ETSP) scheme.

It’s hoped the festival can go ahead in 2023, with shows from this year’s programme rescheduled where possible.

“This year’s festival, more than any other before it, was only ever made feasible thanks to the incredible support of our community, and the unwavering loyalty of our sponsors, funders and event partners,” Turkington said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Children and parents enjoy some festival fun on the Hamilton Gardens' rhododendron lawn in 2019 (file photo).

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said the arts festival is a high-point of summer in Waikato.

Its cancellation is a loss to the arts sector and wider community, but Southgate is hopeful aspects of the festival could be staged later in the year.

“Apart from the creativity and the artists that come to perform ... the event brilliantly showcases our beautiful Hamilton Gardens, so it’s a win-win,” she said.

“If you listen to the Government’s messages there is going to be a surge of Covid cases within the next few months, and we will have to adapt to that, but eventually we are going to come out the other side.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says the arts festival brings the Hamilton Gardens alive (file photo).

“I hope to talk to the festival team ... about what we can achieve as a city in putting some creative event together in the CBD.”

Hamilton City Council contributes $120,000 a year to the festival via a three-year funding agreement. In addition, the council agreed to an additional $40,000 grant, contingent on the event going ahead.

Southgate is unsure whether this year’s $120,000 funding instalment will be returned to council and said it’s important the arts community is set up for success.

“We can’t have an impoverished arts sector post-Covid, and we have to give them at the least the footing to rise up again. I see the festival as one of the iconic events of Hamilton ... so we won’t want to act in a way that would cause the event not to go ahead next year.”

This year’s festival headline acts included singer-songwriter Teeks,​ choreographer Mary Jane O’Reilly’s​ contemporary work Ballet Noir, and a live performance of the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction.