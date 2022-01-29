Tenants brace for year of the rent hike

Faced with rising expenses, city landlords are likely to pass on costs to renters.

Hefty rent hikes look set to bite Hamilton households as landlords offload rising housing costs onto tenants.

Climbing interest rates on mortgages, a tight rental market and the flow-on effects from the Government’s tenancy reforms and healthy homes legislation is putting mounting pressure on city rents.

And agencies set up to help those on fixed incomes are seeing the fallout as more renters seek help to manage soaring household costs.

Hamilton’s median weekly rent sits at $500 according to data from online auction site Trade Me – an increase of 4.2 per cent during the year to December.

Lugtons managing director Simon Lugton​ said city rents have already started to rise, with most new listings asking for $500 a week rent, or more.

With landlords limited to one rent rise every 12 months, jumps in rent tend to be more substantial.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cathrine Kaur and partner Joseph Pearson have secured a two-bedroom unit in Hamilton East. Buying a home in Hamilton seems an impossible goal, Kaur said.

“New interest deductibility rules, the cost of healthy homes compliance ... and rising interest rates have made it more costly to be a landlord,” Lugton said.

“Ultimately they’re in the property market to get a return on [their] investment so if the market is going to permit it, they’re going to raise their rents.”

Harcourts Hamilton Rentals managing director Melanie Rouse​ said rising rent prices are a reflection of supply and demand in the market. Previously, if a tenant didn’t agree with a rent hike, they could move to another property.

Harcourts has about 2000 Hamilton rentals on its books, but only 117 properties are currently advertised for rent.

“Years ago we would have a landlord say ‘my interest rates have risen, so I want my rent to go up $50’ but then the tenant would just move out if they could,” Rouse said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Harcourts Hamilton Rentals have about 2000 properties on its books but only 117 are advertised for rent at the moment.

“The fact that the market has got so much tighter over the last 12 months with the supply shortage, it means that is just pushing those rents up.”

Cathrine Kaur​ has been renting in Hamilton for six years and started out paying $120 a week for a 3-bedroom shared flat.

Kaur, a school teacher, and her partner Joseph Pearson,a Stuff sports reporter​ are in the process of moving into a two-bedroom unit in Hamilton East which will cost them $370 a week plus bills. The pair spent two weeks viewing rentals and witnessed first hand the competition from other would-be tenants.

One viewing in Frankton attracted 12 other groups.

Kaur said she and Pearson are saving for trips back to their home countries and don’t have any immediate plans to buy in Hamilton.

“We don’t have any aspirations to buy, it just seems so far-fetched that we don’t ever consider it any more. It just seems impossible.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times 2801022 News Photo: CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF News: Hamilton drone property photos for housing. Hamilton East. Albert Street. High density.

Hamilton’s median house price was $870,000 in December – a 19.2 per cent increase during the past 12 months alone.

Tony Agar​ manages the Hamilton Budgeting Advisory Trust and said rent costs are putting pressure on growing numbers of households.

“Rent is definitely an issue, but it’s across the board with people struggling to afford basic living costs,” Agar said.

“With landlords facing increasing mortgage rates, and the cost of home maintenance and repairs also going up, then those costs just get passed on to the renter.”

The inflation rate is now 5.9 per cent, its highest level since June 1990.

Joanne Rae,​ head of property management at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said feedback from members show no evidence of landlords passing costs onto tenants.

The increase in rents is more the result of “unusual market forces”.

Hamilton and Waikato’s rental market is seeing significantly heightened demand and rental stock is low.

“An imbalance in supply versus demand will likely mean an increase in rent prices, and so we can expect rent prices to increase over the coming months.”