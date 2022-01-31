Protest, planes and passion - Raglan airfield stoush gets heated

A caravan is now blocking the Raglan airstrip as part of a protest against a safety fence which has been installed.

A protest group has started a full-time occupation of the airfield at Raglan as emotions threaten to spill over in the seaside town.

In a ratcheting up of tensions, a dilapidated caravan was wheeled onto the airstrip late Monday morning with protesters vowing to continue their occupation until Waikato District Council officials meet with them.

For the past three months, Raglan resident Ra Puriri​ and a close-knit group of supporters have occupied the airstrip for about two hours every Sunday.

The group oppose the erection of a 1.2 metre-high post and wire fence around the perimeter of the airstrip which, they say, impedes locals’ access to a nearby beach. Much of the fence, which was erected by council, has been cut, and lengths of wire neatly rolled up.

READ MORE:

* Raglan Airfield under (occasional) occupation after locals take offence at fence plan

* Busy beach access across airfield to close in the name of health and safety

* Pilot who killed himself and passenger didn't have correct licence, CAA report finds



Their campaign morphed into a 24-hour protest alongside the fence line about a month ago before a decision was made on Monday to occupy the airstrip.

Puriri claims the group has widespread community support and ultimately wants the airfield shut down permanently. The protest action has led to a wider debate about who owns the aerodrome land.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Protest organiser Ra Puriri says his group, and their caravan, will occupy the airfield at Raglan indefinitely.

"The council have tried to use the public as a scapegoat and as a justification for the erection of the fence, but in the 78 years the airfield has operated, there hasn't been one incident or accident caused by a person or a dog,” Puriri said.

“We just don't want what has been a publicly shared space turned into a recreational airfield for pilots from Auckland coming into Raglan for their coffees.”

Stuff visited the protest site about 1pm on Monday and witnessed a confrontation between a council staffer and a protester. The unnamed staffer later called police, claiming he was assaulted.

Waikato mayor Allan Sanson​ said council documents show the Raglan Aerodrome is owned by the council, with three hapu having claims to the land. Prior to the reserve being vested to the council, it was Crown land.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Protesters, including children, cross the airfield at Raglan using a freshly painted pedestrian crossing.

Sanson said the council is keen to discuss the future ownership and management of the reserve with the three hapu, all of whom, the mayor says, do not support Puriri.

Council staff plan to meet with the three hapu in February.

"We're open to discussing the ownership issue because we have a great relationship with those hapu. But of course I don't want to do it while we have squatters on it.”

Five people, including Puriri, have been trespassed from the aerodrome.

Sanson said the council has video footage of protesters trying to "play chicken" with approaching aircraft.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raglan resident Alan Vink said the council-erected fence alongside the airfield is opposed by most in the community.

A health and safety review of the airfield prompted the council to erect the fence around its perimeter.

"These protesters are putting people's lives at risk by playing chicken with planes," Sanson said.

"I've seen evidence of protesters encouraging a person in a mobility scooter to go onto the airstrip while an aircraft is approaching.

“I just don't give them much credence at all as reasonably minded people.”

Puriri said he doesn't come from any of the hapu with claims to the reserve, but members of his protest group do. The group's concerns have been unfairly portrayed as a “Māori thing” - a point Raglan resident Alan Vink​ supports.

Christel Yardley/Stuff About half a dozen protesters have begun a full-time occupation of the airfield at Raglan.

Vink organised a community meeting in May to discuss the fence and attracted more than 70 residents.

Everyone at the meeting opposed the fence, Vink said.

"What is upsetting is Ra [Puriri] and I have tried to deal with this in a constructive manner, but the council just won’t engage with us or the community.”