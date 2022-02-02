‘This is not natural’: The costs of Waikato’s toxic peat lakes

A dead bird is fished out of Waipā’s Lake Ngāroto. The peat lake has experienced a botulism outbreak.

The future of Waikato’s peat lakes can be glimpsed in the toxic waters of Lake Ngāroto unless the region has frank discussions on how best to protect its waterways.

David Klee​ from Auckland-Waikato Fish and Game Council has issued a challenge to Waikato politicians to join him on the shoreline of Waipā’s largest peat lake to witness firsthand the decimation of aquatic life and birds.

Thousands of fish and hundreds of birds have died at Lake Ngāroto in recent weeks following a large cyanobacterial bloom. The stench of rotting fish and birds hangs heavy in the air over the lake north-west of Te Awamutu.

Klee, who serves as a game bird manager, said his greatest frustration is the suggestion the lake’s high cyanobacteria and E. coli levels are a “natural occurrence”.

READ MORE:

* Health warning lifted for Lake Whangape but remains in place for Lake Waikare

* Pest fish trap installed at mysteriously koi-free Waikato lake

* Health warning of 'extreme risk' at Lake Ngāroto, Waikato



The Waikato DHB has issued a public warning advising people to avoid using the lake due to the extreme health risk. Dog owners have also been urged not to allow their dogs to drink or swim in the water, with public access to a popular boardwalk closed to keep people and animals away from the toxic brew.

Contractors are trying to clear thousands of rotting fish and bird carcasses by hand to stop the cycle of contamination and lower botulism levels.

“We keep hearing the message that we should expect these bloom events every year because that’s what happens in these lakes,” Klee said.

SUPPLIED A thick cyanobacterial bloom covers the surface of Lake Ngaroto.

“You have different agencies blaming these events on a drought, or dry conditions, or climate change. But the fact is, historically, these algal blooms didn’t happen. It’s our influence on the environment that is causing it.”

Frank conversations and urgent action is needed to protect Waikato’s peat lakes, especially those in relatively good condition, otherwise most will go the way of Lake Ngāroto, Klee said. When a lake becomes severely polluted it can cost tens of millions of dollars and decades to reverse the damage.

Nutrient levels and algal counts indicate most of Waikato’s lakes are going backwards.

“It’s about holding the line with the lakes that are in relatively good condition,” Klee said.

SUPPLIED Thousands of fish have died at Lake Ngāroto in recent weeks.

“In some catchments I think the conversation needs to be had about what is the cost that we are willing to accept to our waterways. Is there some way we can incentivise landowners to perhaps move into some other forms of agriculture?

“Perhaps the community could look at purchasing some of that land and putting it back into wetland,” Klee said.

Lake Ngāroto’s catchment is mainly farmland.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest​ said he’s “lived and breathed” Lake Ngāroto for the past 30 years and was involved in the initial efforts to protect it, including fencing its boundary and the planting of mānuka.

Waipā District Council has spent millions of dollars on the lake. Its efforts include purchasing land around the lake and replanting it.

“Waipā and the regional council have done a lot over the years to protect that lake, but obviously not enough,” Mylchreest said.

Stuff Frank conversations need to occur about how Waikato can best protect its peat lakes, Auckland/Waikato Fish and Game Council game bird manager David Klee says. (File photo)

Waipā District Council is about to start a reserve management plan for Lake Ngāroto to determine work with iwi and the community to address the factors that led to the lake’s condition.

Mylchreest supports Klee’s assertion that the lake’s algal blooms did not happen historically.

“But the only way farmers logically can retire land is if the public ... buy the farmland, which is what council has been doing. It’s just a case of how much the public want to spend and the moment you talk about rates going up, the roof starts falling in.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest has been involved in efforts to clean up Lake Ngāroto for more than 25 years. Waipā District Council has spent millions of dollars trying to protect the district's peat lakes, he said.

Mylchreest is keen to visit Lake Ngāroto with Klee, as is Waikato regional councillor Stu Kneebone​ whose constituency covers Waipā and King Country.

The regional council’s proposed Healthy Rivers/Wai Ora plan change takes a 80-year staged approach to improving Waikato’s rivers which, in turn, will benefit the peat lakes, Kneebone said.

Klee is right to highlight the fact the lakes’ algal blooms did not happen historically.

“We are living in a highly modified environment and that includes both rural land and our urban landscape,” Kneebone said.

“We are trying out best to improve the situation, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Klee said Waikato does have passionate councillors working hard to protect the region’s lakes.

However, policies are needed that establish clear water quality targets for lakes and sets out pathways to achieve them.

“We will continue to do our best to mitigate the outbreak and remove dead and dying stuff off the lake, but that’s all we can do to slow things down now. It’s pretty much the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” Klee said.